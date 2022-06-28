Lizzo says listening to Beyoncé helped her through depression: 'She's been my North Star'

Stars, they're just like us — huge fans of Beyoncé.

Lizzo credited Beyoncé as being her personal "North Star" during an interview with James Corden for his "Carpool Karaoke" segment which aired on Monday's episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

The segment's routine consists of stars singing radio hits alongside Corden, who asks questions while driving. After singing "Good as Hell" and "Juice" together, Lizzo' expressed deep admiration for the "Break My Soul" singer.

"When I was shy or when I didn't think I was cool and when I was getting picked on," Lizzo said. "I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it would transport me. I would feel something. I would feel like my life was going to be better."

The 34-year-old singer said Beyoncé's second solo album "B'Day" helped her through a period of depression after she dropped out of college.

"I listened to 'B'Day' on repeat and I would just sing 'B'Day' all the time," Lizzo said. "The way she makes people feel is how I want to make people feel with music. Like, she's been my North Star."

Despite both women being chart-toppers and Grammy winners, Lizzo said she's never met Beyoncé. Corden then pranked the "Rumors" singer, asking if she wanted him to call Beyoncé while they were recording.

Corden pulled his phone out of the car's center console and began to dial, which nearly sent Lizzo into emotional tears.

"I'm joking, there's no way I have her phone number," Corden said, before they laughed it off and sang Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love" together.

The singer tweeted Monday: "I hope Beyoncé watches my carpool karaoke tonight."

Though Lizzo says she's never met her idol in person, they've certainly been in the same rooms, including the 2021 Grammy Awards. Both artists will also be releasing albums in July, with Lizzo's "Special" expected to debut July 15 two weeks before Beyoncé's "Renaissance" drops on July 29.

