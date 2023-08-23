Lizzo reveals she’s back in the studio amid US lawsuit allegations (Getty Images)

Lizzo has confirmed she’s back in the studio amid the lawsuit brought against her by three former backing dancers.

The musician, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, faces allegations of sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment by three former members of the Big Grrrls - claims which Lizzo has vehemently denied.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed a claim against Lizzo and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring (BGBT) earlier this month.

The trio claimed they were subject to sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

The star, 35, revealed she’s back in the studio (Getty Images)

Now in footage obtained by MailOnline, the songstress appeared to brush off the controversy by insisting that she was “doing good” and seemed to tease new music, saying “I’m in the studio right now”.

The 35-year-old’s comments come after other members of dance groups The Big Grrrls and The Big Boiiis have praised her for “shattering limitations” and “breaking barriers” amid the singer’s lawsuit from three former dancers.

In an open letter shared on The Big Grrrls’ Instagram page last Thursday, the groups thanked Lizzo for creating “a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose” while detailing their experience on her recent The Special Tour.

In the wake of the furore, they wrote in part: “You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose! Not only for us, but for women and all people breaking barriers.

“Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiologically help heal the world. We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and special AF.”

Earlier this month, the musician broke her silence on the allegations with an Instagram post saying the last few days had been “gut-wrenchingly difficult” and said she would “not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this”.

The Grammy-winning US singer is known for her advocacy of body-positivity and inclusivity in her music, with her plus-sized performers hired through her reality show, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

In the filed complaint, the dancers accused Lizzo of calling attention to Ms Davis’ weight gain and later berating and then firing her “on the spot” after she recorded a meeting because of a health condition.

Part of the lawsuit, obtained by the PA news agency, detailed a trip to Amsterdam’s red light district, in February 2023, in which performers were allegedly pressured to come along on nights out through fear of losing their jobs.

One visit to a club named Bananenbar allegedly resulted in performers being encouraged to touch nude performers by Lizzo.