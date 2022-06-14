Lizzo Removes Ableist Lyric from Single 'GRRRLS': 'Listening and Taking Action'

Lizzo

Lizzo is making things right.

The Grammy Award winner, 34, announced a new version of her single "GRRRLS" from her upcoming fourth studio album Special on Monday, after learning that one of the lyrics included a word that is considered an ableist slur.

"It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song 'GRRRLS.' Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," she wrote in a statement. "As a fat Black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).

"I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world," Lizzo concluded.

Her statement comes after she dropped "GRRRLS" on Friday, featuring the lyric: "Hold my bag, b—, hold my bag / Do you see this s—? I'm a sp-z."

Lizzo's fans have since taken to Twitter to point out the ableist context of the word "sp-z" to refer to people with disabilities. Although the word has often been used as an insult in '90s movies, it has recently been acknowledged as a derogatory term.

"Hey @lizzo please remove the word 'sp-z' from your new song because it's a slur and really offensive to the disabled community. From a disappointed fan," wrote model Shelby Lynch.

"Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad," writer and disability advocate Hannah Diviney commented. " 'Sp-z' doesn't mean freaked out or crazy. It's an ableist slur. It's 2022. Do better."

Diviney later shared Lizzo's statement, praising her for taking action. "I'm going to cry," she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

"Thank you so much for hearing us Lizzo and for understanding that this was only ever meant gently and being open to learning, it honestly means the world," she added. "You're a real true ally."

Lizzo's album Special drops July 15.