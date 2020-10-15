Lizzo Reminds Fans to "Refuse to Be Suppressed" in Inspiring BBMAs Acceptance Speech

Lizzo has always been a beacon of positivity (if you keep up with her on TikTok or Instagram, you already know), and her speech during Wednesday's Billboard Music Awards was no different. After accepting the award for top song sales artist, the "Good as Hell" singer encouraged fans to stay true to themselves and refuse to be suppressed in every aspect of their lives.

"I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren't for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed? I just want to say right now that if you're at home, watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are," she said. "Let me tell y'all something. When people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power. They're afraid of your power. There's power in who you are. There's power in your voice."

"So whether it's through music, protest, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed," Lizzo added, while wearing a custom Christian Siriano "VOTE" dress. The singer has been very vocal about the upcoming presidential election and the power of one's vote. She recently discussed the importance of voting and suppression specifically targeted towards Black voters in a conversation with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Watch Lizzo's powerful speech below, and prepare to be inspired.