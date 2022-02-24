Lizzo Reflects on 'Little Mermaid' Audition: "I Was Down To Make Ursula a Thot"

Lizzo, the queen of bluntly telling her story, gets real in her new Variety profile about her failed audition for Disney's upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid.

In an interview with the publication, the musician and performer opens up about her pivot to reality TV with her show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. She explains that she created the show "out of necessity," due to a lack of inclusion within the entertainment industry. But before wrapping up the awe-inspiring interview, Lizzo shares a hilarious anecdote about her thotty Disney audition.

"Everyone knows I auditioned for Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and I didn’t get it. But you know, I’m fine as hell. That has nothing to do with Ursula, but I was down to make Ursula a thot, shaking ass," Lizzo tells Variety.

Following her audition, she actually ran into Melissa McCarthy, who is cast as Ursula, at an Adele show. Lizzo hilariously introduced herself saying, "Hi, I’m Melissa. And I also auditioned for Ursula." McCarthy then replied, "Well, why the hell did I get the part?" Of course, Lizzo chimed in and said, "Girl, because my audition was terrible.” The worst part? As she owns the "terrible" audition, producer Tyler Perry walks by. At that moment, she knew she ruined her chances. "I don’t want to talk too much about it. The singing was great. I’ll just say that," Lizzo adds.

We can only hope Lizzo adds a little more thottiness to her future endeavors. After all, who wouldn't want to see a thotty Ursula?