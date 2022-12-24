Lizzo Reacts To 'Milestone' Homeownership After Spending Nights In Her Car

Grammy-winning pop star Lizzo weighed in on what she deemed the “milestone” of homeownership after facing challenges with her living situation over a decade ago.

The “About Damn Time” singer discussed her homeownership in a clip that teased her interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith this weekend.

Lizzo told Rolling Stone back in 2020 that she dropped out of college at the University of Houston and previously “lived out of her Subaru” as she struggled to make ends meet during a challenging period in her life.

Her dad died in 2009 and the next year, she quit her rock band Ellypseas as she “feared that giving up college and her dreams had let him down,” the magazine reported.

She told CBS Sunday Morning roughly three years ago that, after leaving the university, she slept on her pals’ floors and couches in Houston and slept in her 1999 Subaru for half a year.

“That was my home for a little. I spent Thanksgiving in that car and I remember I cried myself to sleep,” she said back in 2020.

2009 was the year my daddy died



2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving



2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house



Anything can happen in a decade



Tomorrow is the beginning of ur Anything pic.twitter.com/QEvtGLPT94 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) December 31, 2019

Lizzo told Smith in her most recent appearance on the program that she couldn’t help but miss her home while on tour.

“And now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to stay in really nice places but I was still like, ‘I miss my house. Like, I can’t wait to come back to my own home and to my bed,’” she said.

“And I was like, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever said this’... it’s a milestone for me.”

You can watch a clip of Lizzo’s remarks below.

