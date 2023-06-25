Lizzo on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury: the Atlanta pop star flexed every banger in her back catalogue

(AFP via Getty Images)

It’s a running joke that Coldplay’s Chris Martin always finds a way into Glastonbury, whether it’s popping up as a surprise guest during Stormzy’s 2019 headline set, rocking up for impromptu performances at north Somerset pubs post-festival, or headlining of his own accord. Though hard evidence is yet to emerge, Twitter rumours account Secretglasto even claimed that he was busying himself this year as an Oxfam steward on one of the festival gates.

While Martin didn’t join Lizzo in person, his presence was still felt at her Pyramid Stage slot, in its own way. It’s safe to say that the Atlanta pop star performing a flute-heavy rendition of Yellow – complete with an improvisational, groove breakdown – probably wasn’t on many people’s bingo sheets, but there you go. This is Glastonbury, after all, where anything can happen.

Following 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready), three songs in, Lizzo paused and took a brief moment to drink in the monumental scenes in front of her, but was otherwise an energetic ringleader hellbent on keeping the energy at fever pitch; with the help of relentless choreo, multiple costumes changes, and a burst of classical flute for good measure. “And that’s word to Sir James Galway, bitch!” she yelled, referencing the Irish flute virtuoso.

Grasping the opportunity to “co-headline” – this is how Lizzo’s set has been touted amid an all-male bill of headliners – she came prepared, having clearly done her homework on Glastonbury’s party atmosphere. “It’s Pride, right?” she asked shortly before launching into a cover of Chaka Khan’s I’m Every Woman, and wrapping herself in a rainbow progress flag for her own song Everybody’s Gay. From the arcade-game electro-pop of Boys, to the bass-heavy Tempo (sadly sans Missy Elliott) and the celebratory Special, she flexed every last banger in her back catalogue.

(Getty Images)

Throughout, Lizzo frequently set out a message of body positivity, offering up a specific shout-out to the “big girls” at Worthy Farm. “I’m talking piss off the internet big,” she declared with visible relish. At another stage, she asked the crowd: “When was the last time you said something kind about yourself”.

This celebratory atmosphere spread all the way through the crowd. During Good As Hell, an enterprising punter in the crowd fired a bubble gun into the air, while another distributed jelly shots from a basket – nearby, a mother and daughter collaborated on a TikTok dance video complete with choreography to match Lizzo’s lyrics.

The question on everyone’s lips will be this: should Lizzo have been given a punt in the headliner slot, over one of the other acts in the bloke-heavy top billing? Though her set doesn’t quite have all the bells and whistles that make a winning headline show at the moment – there are no special guests, for instance – it’s clear that the hits are certainly in place, with About Damn Time wrapping things up in triumphant style. In a couple of years, perhaps, with one more album under her belt? You have to admit, it would feel like the perfect headline party.