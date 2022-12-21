Lizzo Puts a Funky-Chic Spin on the Curtain Bangs Haircut

Lizzo revealed a funky, rocker-chic curtain fringe hairstyle. That's it — that's the notice.

The star showed off her new hair update in a dancing selfie video posted to her Instagram. The singer is seen fixing up her bangs and it's serving '70s-Esque sweeping face-framing tresses. Her hairdresser styled the musician's tresses with a dark brunette take on Charlie's Angels style hair. What takes the look up a few notches more are the extra added lengths that Lizzo pulls off in the most effortless and confidence-inducing way. You feel the spirit of the extensions and the overall moment transcending into yourself as you see her bop around with glee in the clips.

Yes, Lizzo's drape bangs display may inspire you to take the shears and cut your own fringe — however, this still should be done by a licensed professional for the best outcome. We're not making any unnecessary hair mistakes in 2023.