Lizzo pokes fun at Chris Evans pregnancy rumors in 'SNL' hosting debut: 'It's called manifesting'

Aside from being 100% that… you know what, Lizzo is giving it her 100% as a first-time "SNL" host.

Not only that, but she was also tonight’s musical guest.

But before blessing fans with her musical prowess and hilarious sketches, Lizzo got real during the opening monologue. "My name is Lizzo and, yes, I'm shocked I have clothes on too," she joked, stepping out in a bright blue dress with a matching shimmery fringe jacket.

It wouldn't have been a complete Lizzo monologue without bringing up the one and only Captain America, Chris Evans.

"I read a lot of gossip online that I'm dating every white boy in Hollywood," she said. "They think I'm collecting One Direction members like Infinity Stones."

Lizzo even heard a rumor that she's pregnant with Evans' baby. (Remember when the two exchanged flirty Instagram DMs?)

"It could have been the TikTok I did where I said, 'I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby.' " Lizzo laughed, calling herself out for starting the rumor. "It's called manifesting."

'SNL': Britney Spears' baby, Dr. Fauci in Easter-themed cold open: 'COVID cases are a lot like Jesus'

Last week, live from New York City: 'SNL' game show wants to know why Jake Gyllenhaal liked that Instagram post

Yitty, Lizzo's shapewear line, just dropped. Here’s what to know.

"I'm really excited," Lizzo said during her monologue. "Tonight, we're going to make history! That's right, we're going to break the record for the amount of time (expletive) is said on live TV!"

Before saying the word three times, she admitted: "I hate cussing in front of my mom," before waving at her mom in the audience. "Hey momma!"

Story continues

Lizzo joked her mom didn't appreciate her use of profanity, but "now I'm rich" so she has no other choice.

More from last week on 'SNL': Kate McKinnon's RBG returns to welcome Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Actually, Lizzo's monologue wouldn't be complete without sprinkling a feel-good dose of self-love.

"I love you, you are beautiful and you can do anything. I'm living proof of that. I used to live in my car and now I'm hosting 'Saturday Night Live,' she closed.

Later in the night, Lizzo excitedly announced herself as the musical guest before taking the stage to perform the groovy new summer anthem "About Damn Time," off her upcoming new album "Special."

Tonight marked the second time Lizzo graced the "SNL" stage, the first time was in 2019 when Eddie Murphy returned to host.

Earlier this year, Lizzo also announced she would be hosting her own reality show called "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," in which the singer is on the lookout for dancers to join her on tour.

"Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

'It changed our lives forever': Molly Shannon opens new memoir with accident that killed mother, sister

Previously: How 'SNL' poked fun at Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars – again and again

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Lizzo on Chris Evans baby rumors during hosting debut monologue