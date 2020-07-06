Lizzo Has The Perfect Response After Allegedly Being Kicked Out Of Holiday Rental

Photo credit: Dave Simpson - Getty Images

From ELLE

Lizzo has delivered the perfect response to a man who allegedly kicked her and her friends out of a rental property.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Monday, the 32-year-old shared a video of herself twerking in a red swimsuit and netted dress with the caption: 'This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday.'

According to the ‘Good As Hell’ singer, she was asked to prematurely vacate her holiday rental with her friends. It is unknown why Lizzo and her friends were asked to leave the property earlier than scheduled.

‘This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could “hurt him” and threaten to call the police,’ she continued in the post’s caption.

‘I know you’re watching my page so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls’ shine. Thanks for kicking us out 'cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo [sic].’

Over the weekend, the singer shared several videos of herself and her friends on holiday together.

In one video, the ‘Juicy’ singer performed the dance move while standing in a swimming pool, which has since been seen over 2.9m times.

‘Supreme,’ she captioned the clip with a peach emoji.

In another, she and her friends twerk and splash water in the pool of their previous holiday rental.

Story continues

Last weekend, the star accepted the BET Award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist from her home.

'Thank you so much BET, and thank you to all the wonderfully talented, beautiful Black women that I share this category with,’ she said in a clip of her acceptance speech. ‘Beyoncé, thank you for everything that you've done for Black culture.

'I have to say that three years ago, I sat in the audience at the BET Awards and I didn't win anything. But I still went home and felt like a winner. Last year, I performed on the main stage. I didn't win anything, and I still felt like a winner.

'This year, I have the honour of winning this award, but I will always feel like a winner because as long as you're winning in life, that's the only trophy you need.'

She continued, explaining that all the women in the awards category were winners.

Lizzo concluded her speech: ‘And let's keep bigging up the culture. Cause that's what this has been about and will always be about.'

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE





You Might Also Like