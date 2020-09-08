'Body positivity has entered the chat': Lizzo rocks $42 sports bra in viral TikTok

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

There are plenty of reasons why Lizzo is a pop icon. Aside from having mega-hits like “Good as Hell” and “Truth Hurts,” fans continue to fall in love with her addictive personality, self-love philosophies and advocacy for body positivity. And as seen with one of her latest TikTok videos, the 32-year-old's booty popping and high-energy ways won't be changing anytime soon.

In the post captioned “Body positivity has entered the chat,” Lizzo is seen flaunting her voluptuous bod while lipsyncing to a remix of Drake’s latest song “Laugh Now Cry Later” — all while rocking a chic athleisure duo. Humorously strutting down a driveway wearing a pair of high-waisted leggings, which she rolled down to show off her torso, Lizzo models an aquamarine blue-hued Nike Indy Sports Bra.

While Lizzo’s choice blue isn’t currently available to shop, shoppers can snag the same plus-size style in the classic black colourway for just $42.





Crafted with a low-cut, V-neck silhouette, this bra offers light support for low-impact, high-energy workouts such as Pilates, barre and yoga. Featuring adjustable straps work with mesh on the back mesh panel for breathability, it is also made Nike’s signature Dri-FIT Technology that instantly wicks sweat—helping you stay dry, comfortable and focused on your movements.

While the plus-size range is available in sizes XL to XXXL, the Indy Bra also comes in straight sizes ranging from XS to XL and in three colours: white, pink and neon green.

Lizzo has been spending a lot of time on TikTok (who can blame her?) during quarantine. Her videos include everything from trending dance choreo to sharing relatable everyday moments to sharing positive messages about the standards of size and body inclusivity in the media.

And as we await another dance video, we say keep doing your thing, Lizzo!

