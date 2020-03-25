Lizzo Leads Live Online Meditation, Plays Flute For Fans In Coronavirus Crisis
Lizzo wants to stay connected with her fans during the coronavirus crisis.
The “Cuz I Love You” singer led a meditation and played the flute on Instagram Live over the weekend. She wrote in the post’s caption that she was dedicating the 30-minute session to “compassion.”
“A practice in connectivity during this social distance,” the caption continued. “Please enjoy.”
During the Instagram Live session, Lizzo lit a sage bundle and discussed some of the emotions she’s been feeling as the world grapples with the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“I’ve been communicating almost every other day with my best friend’s mom, who is a nurse and works in the ER in Ohio, and I feel helpless because there’s not much I can do for her,” the singer-rapper said. She later added, “I wish I could send you face masks, I wish I could send you supplies and I wish I could send you more hands and arms. I wish I could be there. ... I don’t know.”
Lizzo also talked about social distancing, the importance of showing other people compassion and the need to not “allow this time to turn us against each other.”
“Now is not the time for more internet bullies, now is not the time for more trolls, now is the time for compassion,” she added, after discussing the people and communities that have been gravely affected by the virus.
Lizzo used her flute playing skills in a similar meditation session on Instagram Live earlier this month.
“A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis,” she wrote in that post’s caption. “Use at your own pace. Love you!”
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.