Lizzo on making Big Grrrls 'the main character' and that emotional breakdown with her dancers

Gerrad Hall
·10 min read
Lizzo on making Big Grrrls 'the main character' and that emotional breakdown with her dancers


In just a few short years, Lizzo has catapulted to superstar status. She has scored No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with 2019's "Truth Hurts" and her latest single "About Damn Time." She took home three Grammys (of eight nominations) in 2019. She was one of EW's Entertainers of the Year. She hosted and was musical guest on Saturday Night Live. She played Coachella. She became the first woman to headline Bonnaroo (though, sadly it was canceled due to weather). She announced a headlining tour.

Now, she's an Emmy nominee. "This is pretty high on the motherf---ing list," she tells EW's The Awardist of the six nominations for her Amazon Prime Video reality competition series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, where she's auditioning backup dancers for her shows. And not just any dancers but, as the title implies, dancers who are breaking down barriers in an industry that has put women of a certain small size in the spotlight for a long time. But not anymore.

"This has been a dream that long in the making for me. And not only was I able to fulfill a dream for me, I was able to make these girls' dreams come true of not just dancing, but being stars," the singer-songwriter says. "Being television stars and having a platform to kind of take their lives to the next level and have opportunities that weren't going to necessarily be given to them otherwise."

Check out an exclusive, inside look at the series above, and read on for The Awardist's interview with Lizzo.

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

James Clark/Amazon Lizzo dedicated her Emmy nomination to 'Big Grrrls' everywhere

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls got six nominations. I don't know what you were — wildest dreams — hoping and expecting, but how does that match up?

LIZZO: Extremely unexpected. [Laughs] I mean, listen, man, I've been doing music for a long time and it's kind of incredible to see how far music has taken me. This wasn't because I was like, "Let me make a TV show so I can win an Emmy." This is like, "I need to find dancers and, wow, I can document this and, wow, this is making a difference. And holy s---, it's been recognized." That was kind of the order of operations with this one. And so I was just completely flabbergasted, if I could use that word. Pardon my French. [Laughs]

I also feel like my Grammy noms, my eight Grammy noms back in 2019, were unexpected as well. I really do this s--- because I want to, and I love to do it. And I think it is a blessing and an honor to be recognized for doing it.

You mentioned those Grammy nominations — you've had some really amazing moments in your career so far. Where does this show rank for you? What does it mean in the overall list of Lizzo accomplishments?

This is pretty high on the motherf---ing list because I've been looking for, I've been waiting for... The moment that you see where I'm auditioning the girls for the first time — and I have on the little rainbow outfit with the little bitty kitten heels and the gloves — that was a dream that I've had since 2014. You can even see it on my Instagram. If you scroll back far enough, you'll see "first-ever Big Grrrl auditions" and I had Grace Holden drive down from Duluth when I didn't know her back then and dance for me. And I said, "Can you twerk into split?" And you know, the rest is history.

This has been a dream that long in the making for me. And not only was I able to fulfill a dream for me, I was able to make these girls' dreams come true of not just dancing, but being stars. Being television stars and having a platform to kind of take their lives to the next level and have opportunities that weren't going to necessarily be given to them otherwise.

And then, this is a three-tiered thing, man, three-tiered cake: The way that it has impacted people, the way that it has disrupted the industry, the nomination for best casting — what a testament to telling stories of big Black girls, big trans girls, big Korean girls. And also just the representation that I think that this show has given big girls — we've never seen us be the main character and also shown off our athletic prowess. These girls were working out, dancing their asses off, doing gymnastic feats, back flips and all types of s--- into the splits, being beautiful, being the main character. I just think that this show has done so much for me as a human being. I can't even begin to list the ways.

Once you really got into the thick of making this, what surprised you about making a television show, or what was something you weren't quite prepared for?

I didn't think it was going to be so fast. [Laughs] It happened really quickly. We got everything done in a month, but mind you, I had to do Bonnaroo, so we kind of scheduled it that way. Because I needed to get my ass to Bonnaroo and I needed dancers ASAP. So that was incredible to see what we were able to do in a month. And I'm like, man, I wonder what would we be able to pull off if we had more time? I mean, we got a six-time Emmy-nominated show in a month! [Laughs]

Lizzo’s: Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Lizzo’s: Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

James Clark/Amazon Lizzo's Big Grrrls

And then, of course — I mean, spoiler alert maybe to anyone listening or who missed the news last year — Bonnaroo didn't happen. So you had to really go with the flow, be ready to adjust, be flexible. Were there other moments like that along the way that, I don't know if you want to call them happy accidents, but things you didn't plan for but thought, this is great, let's go with it?

You can't write that type of television. [Laughs] That moment where Jayla's mom is like, "So now I'm going to pray for you because of the tornado." And Jayla goes, "The what?" Yeah. You can't write it. [Laughs] There were definitely some moments that were extremely unexpected. I think the most famous one being me breaking down in front of the girls about "Rumors" — the same day that I went on Instagram live and had that breakdown, I was literally in glam to go in the room with the girls, where I had the negligee on and I played "Rumors" for them. That was the exact same day. And so when I broke down and got emotional, that wasn't scripted, it wasn't planned. I actually was just like, "Yo, I just need to keep it real with y'all for a second." I really can't fake being happy when I wanted to get something off my chest. So that was one of those moments that it was just like, speak your truth, let it off your chest.

There were a lot of things that happened. I wouldn't call them happy accidents, but those were unexpected twists and turns of the show.

The moment where you break down with them and play "Rumors" and you're trying to reclaim power from people trying to bring you down, addressing haters with the song, here's my question about that: What kind of feelings do you have toward haters? Do you feel sad for the people who have this internalized hate and jealousy that makes them feel so compelled to then try to bring other people down? Or do you just not even give them space in your mind?

I used to feel that way, because back in the day when trolls kind of first spawned, it was from a self-hatred. But then they started getting clout from being trolls. And now trolls are like, you can literally be famous for trolling and paid to troll. And I just stopped having any type of sympathy for them because those people are attention seekers. So instead of clapping back or giving them any of that, I just refuse to give them attention now because it's really just a pathetic ego boost for them. You know what I mean? They're really just attention seekers. They're trying to get clout and I'm like, "Okay, the best thing to do is just ignore them and just go on about my day because I'm getting paid more than them anyway." [Laughs]

There was a quick passing comment that I believe Jayla made while talking about trans representation, saying it's time for people to see her too. She said, "It's about damn time." And I was like, "Wait, oh, eh."

Oh, she said that before the song was written. [Laughs]

She did? Okay. That's what I was going to say. Did you hear that and were like, "Hmmm... there's something to that!"

No, that was one of those like wild synchronicities. We filmed the show in August 2021. And I wrote "About Damn Time" in February 2022. I didn't put two and two together. [Laughs] I just think that there were a lot of cool synchronicities when I watch it now. I'm like, "Oh, huh. Interesting."

If I'm not mistaken, you are a big fan of reality as well?

Oh yeah.

Are there any moments that stick out in your mind — in terms of now being someone who is producing a reality show — that you thought back and you're like, "You know what? That show, they're doing it right. There's something that I learned from them that I wanted to apply here"?

When it comes to me personally, yeah. I definitely love the way that Tyra Banks and RuPaul carried themselves when they spoke [on their shows]. There was a flourish to them that I wanted to — even though I was everyone's homegirl on the show and it was a different type of relationship between me and the girls — I still wanted to have that flourish when I was presenting, things like a lot of the bumps where you'd see me and I have the piccolo and I'm like, "Okay, ladies...," those moments where I got to be a little campy and a little presenter-y, I really milked it because of presenters that I've seen in the past.

I also will say, there's things — because I was a part of the editing process to the point where I was like, "Oh my gosh, let me just talk to the editor" and I was looking at her like, "Listen, can we just go through this, this, this?" — but there were a lot of things that I wanted to make sure we didn't edit out, like the choreography, because there's a moment in Making the Band that's always stuck out to me. It's Laurieann Gibson and the girls, and she's teaching them a move and it's a kick ball change — "and one, and two," into the kick ball change. Like, I am not a dancer. I wasn't trained to be a dancer as a kid. I didn't know what kick ball change was, but when I saw that, from now on I knew what a kick ball change was. I thought that that was so cool to show. It's the little things that you don't think are significant.

So to show some of those moments of the industry that are raw and it's like, "Nope, do it again." Or that moment where Charity doesn't know how to get into that move during "Good as Hell" and Shirlene runs up to show her how to get down in a safe way, things like that I think were really cool to show.

Check out more from EW's The Awardistfeaturing exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in TV.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • World Rugby funds Canadian injury, concussion research, co-led by player

    CALGARY — Rugby's world governing body has given the University of Calgary half a million dollars to study concussion and injury prevention among young women in the game. Former university rugby player and doctoral candidate Isla Shill is a co-leader of the international study drawing data from high school and club players aged 13 to 18 in Calgary, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Vancouver. "I wear three hats when we're addressing this injury and concussion prevention problem," Shill told The Canadian

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • 'They all shut up': Jaida Lee talks about pitching for N.L.'s men's baseball team at Canada Games

    An up and coming baseball superstar from St. John's is boasting two honours as she heads into the upcoming Canada Games in Niagara, Ont. — she's carrying Newfoundland and Labrador's flag into the opening ceremonies and she's the first-ever woman to play on a men's team at the event. Jaida Lee, 16, is turning into a household name around baseball circles across the province and she's no stranger to mixing it up in boys' baseball divisions during her playing career so far. In 2021 she pitched the

  • Hits by Siri, Peralta lift Rays to 3-2 win over Blue Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Peralta's tiebreaking single. Peralta had two of Tampa Bay's six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss. Peralta was acquired in a trade with A

  • Blue Jays acquire two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield from Royals

    The Blue Jays have added Whit Merrifield, who was unvaccinated as of last month.

  • Vote: Are you satisfied with Blue Jays' trade deadline moves?

    Ross Atkins was "exceptionally excited" after the trade deadline. How are you feeling about the Blue Jays' moves?

  • Waterman nets pivotal goal as Montreal defeats Crew 2-1

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joel Waterman scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Montreal beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night. Montreal (12-8-3) tied it at 1 in the 88th minute on a goal from Kei Kamara. Lucas Zelarrayan scored for the Crew (7-6-9) in the 14th minute. Sebastian Breza saved two of the three shots he faced for Montreal. Eloy Room saved four of the six shots he faced for the Crew. Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal hosts Inter Miami and the Crew play New York Cit

  • Alouettes ready for physical challenge against undefeated Blue Bombers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada opened rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday with a gold medal in the team event. Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian combined for a score of 272.95 points to finish ahead of Australia (268.65) and England (267.05). "The feeling I think (will be) hard to describe for the next few days until I get home and it actually kicks in that I'm a Commonwealth champion," Kallemaa said. "So I think the feeling is going

  • Nunes beats Peña to regain UFC women's bantamweight belt

    DALLAS (AP) — Amanda Nunes won a unanimous five-round decision over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night at to regain the women’s bantamweight championship that she lost last December. Nunes (22-5), nicknamed “The Lioness,” is again a double-champion, already holding the featherweight belt. The judges' scoring was 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43. Peña beat Nunes last December at Las Vegas to claim the title in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Saturday's fight was the firs

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Canadian team starts prep for a summer world junior men's hockey championship

    CALGARY — Canada's team began preparations Tuesday for the 2.0 edition of the 2022 world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton. The host country starts the Aug. 9-20 championship on Aug. 10 against Latvia at Rogers Place. The 10-country tournament will be minus Russia barred from participating by the International Ice Hockey Federation because of that country's invasion of Ukraine. The initial 2022 championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., was called off Dec. 29 after just four days b

  • From go-karts to Formula 3: Manitoban takes 3rd place in German race

    Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Whitecaps sign Austrian international midfielder Alessandro Schopf

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Austrian central midfielder Alessandro Schopf to a contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025. The club said in a release that Shopf was signed using targeted allocation money and will take up an international roster spot pending receipt of his international transfer certificate. Schopf spent last season with Arminia Bielefeld in Germany's Bundesliga, where he started 29 of his 33 appearances across all competitions. He spent six seasons fr

  • Hockey Canada commissions former Supreme Court justice to lead review into governance

    Hockey Canada has hired former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell to lead a review into the organization's governance structure amid growing calls for its leadership to step down over its handling of alleged sexual assault cases. The sport's national governing body is facing intense public and political scrutiny over its culture problems and how it settled a $3.5 million lawsuit for a 2018 alleged group sexual assault case involving Canadian Hockey League players including some members of Can

  • Twin sisters combine on goal as Canada downs Puerto Rico at CONCACAF U-15 tourney

    TAMPA, Fla. — Isabelle Chukwu scored with an assist from twin sister Annabelle as Canada improved to 2-0-0 at the CONCACAF Girls’ U-15 Championship on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Puerto Rico. The win moved the Canadians into the semifinals with one round-robin game remaining at the 20-team tournament, which runs through Sunday. Canada will face the defending champion U.S. on Thursday in a battle of unbeaten sides to decide top spot in Group B. Canada is competing in the eight-team League A. The

  • In borrowed clothes, Korda makes strong start at Muirfield

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Playing in borrowed clothes doesn't seem to bother Jessica Korda at the Women's British Open. Still waiting for her suitcase to arrive in Muirfield, Korda recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 in the first round Thursday, putting her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan. Korda made four birdies and an eagle on the 17th despite missing her normal clothes after her luggage got stuck at an airport in Switzerland. “If anyone knows anyone at the Zuri