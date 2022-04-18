Lizzo Makes ‘SNL’ History As First Female Host To Introduce Herself As Musical Guest

Lizzo, how you feeling?

The singer seemed to be feeling good as hell at her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut over the weekend, in which she also served as the musical guest. So much so that on Sunday she did the internet equivalent of a hair toss by announcing that she was the first female host on the legendary sketch show to introduce herself as the show’s musical guest.

“Ladies and gentlemen … me,” Lizzo said before performing her new single “About Damn Time” during the live show.

IM THE FIRST HOST TO EVER INTRODUCE THEMSELVES 😭😭 THANK U LORNE! https://t.co/RzeegIJie2 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 17, 2022

Initially LIzzo claimed that she was the first host ever to introduce herself. But when a fan pointed out that Chance the Rapper — who served as both host and musical guest in 2019 — did it before her, Lizzo was quick to make the slight edit and clarify her still significant history-making title.

Whoops lol they told me I was the first 😭😭😭 first woman then haha it's all good! https://t.co/BNjcXxSYBm — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 17, 2022

But if Lizzo wants a gender-free title, we at HuffPost argue that could be done. Chance the Rapper introduced himself by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen … Chance the Rapper” — so we think that Lizzo could also be known as being the first “SNL” host to introduce themselves in the first person.

Sure, that title is a little bit technical — but whether she’s the first or the second “SNL” host to introduce themselves, what’s indisputable is that she killed it onstage. Watch her full performance of “About Damn Time” below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.