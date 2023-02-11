Lizzo Loves 'Love Island' UK But Is Confused By 1 Phrase

Lizzo is feeling good as hell about the UK reality TV show “Love Island.”

On Friday’s episode of BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show,” the “Truth Hurts” singer confessed she watched the dating series — but revealed one term used by contestants left her confused.

Namely, about mugs.

“I watch ‘Love Island’ so there’s a lot of those. ‘Mug off’, ’I feel like a proper mug.’ I’m like, ‘What’s a mug?’ Like, a mug is what you drink coffee out of. You know, or there’s like a ‘mean mug’, ‘Why you mugging me?’ But what does ‘mug’ mean here? I don’t think it’s the same thing.”

“A mug is a face isn’t it?” suggested host Graham Norton.

“Is it? Well they’ll be like, ‘I feel like a mug.’ I’m like, ’What? How could you feel like a ceramic cup with a ... I don’t understand. But yeah, I like that one a lot.”

As HuffPost has explained previously:

“When you’re muggy, you’re acting in a disingenuous or shady way. To be mugged off, then, is to be dumped, lied to or otherwise disrespected by your other half.”

Watch the video here:

