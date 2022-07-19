Lizzo Looks Back at Past Looks on Watch What Happens Live : 'This Is Where I Pulled Out My Yitties'

Apple Music and KYGO "Stole The Show" Documentary Film Premiere

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Lizzo had some opinions strong about her former wardrobe choices while appearing on Watch What Happens Live Monday night.

The self-described "body icon," 34, hilariously reflected on old outfits, playing along with host Andy Cohen in a hilarious game of "Hi Bitch or Bye Bitch."

In the game, whose name took inspiration from the Grammy-award winner's trademark salutation, Lizzo mostly dismissed the ensembles.

In the first look, in which she had curly platinum hair, and sported a fanny pack: "We used to wear fanny packs all the time," the singer said, and then added, "I used to get dressed in the dark."

A "leopard-printed and blonde" choice resulted in a bleeped-out moment from the performer: "That's a swimsuit I got for a dollar!" she said, laughing.

She also said "bye" to a "different kind of 'buns-out look," as Cohen called it, which featured the singer wearing her hair in two buns, while sporting overalls and a large gold chain.

Of a bobbed-hair moment at the premiere of Barber Shop: The Next Cut in 2016: "I look like my grandma, who we love, I love granny. What the hell?"

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 06: Rapper Lizzo attends the Premiere of New Line Cinema's "Barbershop: The Next Cut" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 06, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Boardman/WireImage)

Michael Boardman/WireImage

And about a gold romper worn at the 2016 Entertainment Weekly PopFest, she could only focus on her face: "Where's my upper lip?" she asked. "Where's my lipliner?"

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Recording artist Lizzo poses backstage at Entertainment Weekly's PopFest at The Reef on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for Entertainment Weekly

But there were some memorable outfits which she still embraced, including one where she wore her "first Versace look," paired with her "favorite $40 wig," and another where she sported smiley-faced emoji nipple covers over a sheer black blouse.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Hip hop artist Lizzo arrives at the Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2015 on February 7, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

"This is where I pulled out yitties," she said. "Imma say 'hi bitch' because, look at me, I was always a trend-setter."

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in March, the shape wear designer shared more insights into her relationship with her body.

"I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she told PEOPLE.

She continued, "It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."