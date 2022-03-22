Lizzo Literally Drops The Mic On James Corden’s ‘Wrong-Ass Opinions’

Singer-songwriter Lizzo took James Corden to task over what she called his “wrong-ass opinions” about wedding music on Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show.”

Corden belted out some ’80s hits to argue his case that oldies are goldies when it comes to getting guests dancing after the nuptials.

Lizzo literally dropped the mic after singing more modern tunes.

The pair then called a truce with a duet of Lizzo’s “Juice.”

Watch the spoof “Riff-Off” bit here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...