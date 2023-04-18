Lizzo Lets Everyone Know That She Is the Beauty Standard — Point, Blank and Period

If you're having a bad day, or doubting yourself as a baddie, let Lizzo's simple message to TikTok remind you that you're that girl. Period.

The multi hyphenate creative took to Instagram and Tiktok to share an open and honest love letter to herself. In says in the clip: "I just finished showering and doing my lol' routine, and you know what I realized? I am f*cking gorgeous. I am the beauty standard. Catch up, b*tch."

What makes the clip more magical is that in true Lizzo fashion, her phone fell down at the end of the video as she was really about to get into her chest. The universe affirmed her with the culture's favorite phrase, "Period." And of course because the star is far from pretentious and picture-perfect, she posted the clip anyway — because why not?

Her IG post caption notes: "I'm sorry that my perfect face & rockin' body offends you. I can't help that I'm God's favorite." On TikTok she goes into the neverending discourse of people discussing her body, putting the haters to rest with one significant statement, as one only should.

We stan self-love and Queen Lizzo exudes all the love one should innately have for themselves and isn't afraid to share the wealth. Let the girls know, sis.