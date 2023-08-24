Lizzo’s lawyer accused of ‘victim shaming’ amid US lawsuit

Lizzo’s lawyer has been accused of ‘victim shaming’ amid US lawsuit ( Ian West/PA Archive)

Lawyers for three former dancers suing Lizzo have accused the US singer’s legal team of “victim shaming” their clients.

Representatives for Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, said they “stand by every claim in the lawsuit” and looked forward to the trial.

Earlier this month, the three dancers accused the Grammy-winning artist of sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit, filed against Lizzo and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring (BGBT), claimed the trio were subject to sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

Marty Singer, who is reportedly representing Lizzo, previously told US outlets that the lawsuit contained a “range of factual inaccuracies” and that their case was “irreparably damaged”.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Neama Rahmani, representing Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez, said her clients were not “afraid of Singer or his empty threats”.

We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial.

Neama Rahmani, representing plaintiffs

“We’ve addressed all these instances where the plaintiffs appear to be happy alongside Lizzo during their time working with her,” she said.“Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse. We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial.”

Ms Rahmani added: “Singer’s victim shaming doesn’t change any facts in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs merely wanted to keep their jobs until they finally had enough of the abuse.

“Arianna, Noelle and Crystal were brave enough to come out with their stories and they don’t plan to back down in the face of these bullying tactics by Lizzo’s attorney.

“This strategy may have worked for the other abusers Singer has represented, but our clients remain steadfast and look forward to their day in court.”

Mr Singer has been approached for comment.

Responding to the original claims in early August, Lizzo said the accusations were “too outrageous to not be addressed”.

“I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” she wrote online.

The Truth Hurts singer is known for her advocacy of body-positivity and inclusivity in her music, with her plus-sized performers hired through her reality show, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

Other members of Lizzo’s dance groups The Big Grrrls and The Big Boiiis later praised her for “shattering limitations” and “breaking barriers”.

In an open letter shared on social media, the groups thanked Lizzo for creating “a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose”.