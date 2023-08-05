Lizzo lawsuit – latest: Ex-dancers’ lawyer hits back at singer’s response to sexual harassment claims

Lizzo has said “I’m not the villain” in response to sexual harassment and fat-shaming claims in a lawsuit filed by three former troupe members.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” she wrote in a statement posted on her social media channels.

Shortly after the singer broke her silence, the accusers reacted in shock to Lizzo’s “disheartening” response to their claims during their first UK TV appearance since their allegations came to light on Tuesday (1 August).

“Initially for me it just further deepened my disappointment in regards to how I was feeling and how I was treated,” Crystal Williams said on Channel 4.

According to the legal filing, Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) allegedly pressured one of her dancers, Arianna Davis into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam strip club.

It is also alleged that the Grammy winner set up a humiliating 12-hour re-audition for her dancers, and fostered a hostile work environment.

What was Lizzo’s response?

In a statement posted on social media, Lizzo said the lawsuit was full of “sensationalised stories coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional”.

She continued: “I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.

“With passion comes hard work and high standards,” Lizzo added. “Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

The “Juice” singer stressed that she does not want to be seen “as a victim”, but added: “I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.”

She denied fat-shaming any of her employees, and shared she felt “hurt” by the claims against her, while expressing her gratitude for the support she has received.

“I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” she finished.

Who else is named in the lawsuit?

The other defendants include Quigley and Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc.

Davis alleges that Quigley “regularly preached at [her] about what [she] believed to be a shared Christian identity” and it was claimed that she had often “pushed” her beliefs on members of the dance group and made them feel “uncomfortable”.

The lawsuit claims Davis’s virginity became a topic of “extreme importance” to Quigley during the filming of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. She allegedly “broadcast” this “intensely personal detail” about Davis “to the world” – including during interviews – without her permission.

Quigley allegedly made derisive comments about people who engaged in pre-marital sex despite knowing some members of the troupe “did not share her views”.

Davis, Williams, and Rodrigues also accuse Quigley of “sexually inappropriate behaviour” at work, including allegedly simulating oral sex on a banana in front of the cast. They claim this “party trick” left the plaintiffs feeling very uncomfortable.

They also claim Quigley made “sexually explicit comments”, including sharing her sexual fantasies with the cast.

She has been accused of imposing her religious beliefs on Rodriguez, a “non-believer”. When Rodriguez asked Quigley to “refrain” from doing this, the dance captain allegedly became “irate and yelled at her”.

The claims against Big Grrrl include allegations of racism towards the black woman on the dance team, with members of the management team accusing them “of being lazy, unprofessional, and having bad attitudes”.

All the allegations made by former dancers

In the 44-page lawsuit, three dancers detail allegations of assault, inappropriate sexual behaviour, workplace misconduct, disability discrimination, and religious harassment against Lizzo and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc (BGBT).

It’s a lot to get your head around; so, The Independent has compiled a one-sheet of all the allegations made by the plaintiffs here.

Lizzo: All the allegations in lawsuit filed by dancers

Video: Lizzo talks about wanting to go to banana sex show during 2019 interview

'The allegations against Lizzo have left fans like me shaken'

In a comment piece for The Independent, Nicole Vassel writes: “Of course, the movements of body positivity, anti-racism and women’s rights don’t rest solely on one person – the encouraging messages Lizzo has shared in the past are still valid, whatever the outcome of the lawsuit.

“As we all wait for more details to emerge, it’s too early to say what this situation means for our love of Lizzo and her music going forward. It’s always hard to hear of harmful behaviour from someone we admire. But because of just how much joy and inspiration Lizzo has sparked over the years, this one really hurts.”

Read more:

RuPaul's Drag Race contestant describes Lizzo in as 'uplifting and loving'

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Kahanna Montrese is one figure who has voiced support for Lizzo in recent days. In an Instagram story, the drag performer shared a message telling the singer to “stay strong”.

“I refuse to let y'all tear down [one of] the most sweetest artists I've ever worked with,” Montrese wrote.

“She truly was so uplifting and loving to every single person on her tour.

Kahanna Montrese supports Lizzo on Instagram Story (Kahanna Montrese on Instagram)

ICYMI: Lizzo's defiant Instagram post just hours before lawsuit filed

Lyrics to Lizzo's 2021 "Rumors"raise eyebrows in light of current legal battle

Lyrics from a famous Lizzo song are raising eyebrows in the wake of the lawsuit filed against the singer.

“Rumors”, released in 2021, features Cardi B and is about the protagonist dismissing gossip spread about her.

Since the news of three of Lizzo’s ex-dancers suing her for inappropriate workplace conduct broke earlier this week, some of the song’s lyrics have been circulating social media.

The lyrics read: “Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah / NDA, no loose lips / Now them hoes tryna sue me / B****, I don’t give two s***s / All the rumors are true, yeah.”

Lizzo’s past lyrics raise eyebrows after singer is sued by former dancers

Dancers' attorney issues ultimatum after Lizzo says lawsuit claims are 'outrageous': 'Let's take it to trial'

After Lizzo published a denial of the allegations made against her earlier this week, the lawyer for the plaintiffs responded by proposing that they take the lawsuit to trial.

“Given Lizzo is denying that any of this happened, let’s take it to trial,” said Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Employment Lawyers in a statement.

“More witnesses are coming forward every day corroborating the plaintiffs’ allegations, so we’re looking forward to facing Lizzo and her team in court.”

Dancers’ attorney issues ultimatum after Lizzo says lawsuit claims are ‘outrageous’

Lizzo says dancers' claims are 'false' in first response to lawsuit

In a statement shared on social media on Thursday, Lizzo addressed the lawsuit filed by three ex-employees accusing her of sexual harassment and of fostering a harmful work environment.

The singer denied the claims and hit back at “sensationalised stories” about her in recent days.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned,” her statement began. “My character has been criticised. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

“These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.”

You can read the statement in full below:

Lizzo breaks silence on sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Beyoncé's mother addresses speculation singer changed lyrics in response to Lizzo lawsuit

Beyoncé has been defended by her mother Tina Knowles after fans claimed she removed Lizzo’s name from a song during a recent performance.

During the set for her Renaissance world tour, the singer regularly performs “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)”, in which she lists off a number of Black female artists, including Lizzo, Lauryn Hill, Betty Davis, and her sister Solange Knowles.

At a show this week, Beyoncé altered the lyrics and did not say Lizzo’s name. Many fans took this as a deliberate omission in response to the lawsuit filed against the “Truth Hurts” rapper – but her mother gave an alternative explanation.

Beyoncé’s mother addresses speculation singer changed song lyrics after Lizzo lawsuit

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison details Lizzo's alleged 'cruel' behaviour that made her quit HBO documentary

Friday 4 August 2023 15:30 , Nicole Vassell

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison has claimed quit a documentary about Lizzo because she displayed “unkind and cruel” behaviour.

The documentarian was set to make a film with Lizzo in 2019, but walked away after shadowing the singer for two weeks.

After the news that the singer was being sued by three former employees, Allison spoke out in support of the workers and claimed Lizzo was so “arrogant, unkind and cruel” that she quit the project.

Director details alleged ‘cruel’ Lizzo behaviour that made her quit HBO documentary

Listen: The Independent's LA correspondent discusses Lizzo accusations on Woman's Hour

Lizzo: All the allegations made by former dancers – from sexual harassment to body shaming

Lizzo talks about wanting to go to banana sex show in resurfaced video

A video of Lizzo talking about wanting to go to a sex show in Amsterdam has resurfaced in the wake of the lawsuit filed against the singer.

Read more:

Lizzo talks about wanting to go to banana sex show in resurfaced video

Comment: The allegations against Lizzo have left fans like me shaken

Lizzo has made her name as a champion of self-love. But the lawsuit against the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer – accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment – has devastated devotees like Nicole Vassell, precisely because of the empowering brand burnished by the star.

The allegations against Lizzo have left fans like me shaken

What are the allegations against Lizzo?

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers have levelled accusations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct against Lizzo, her production company, and dance captain Shirlene Quigley in a new lawsuit.

The plaintiffs include Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, who filed the paperwork at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday 1 August.

Claims against the singer include that she invited her employees “to take turns touching nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas” at a strip club in Amsterdam.

She is also accused of fat-shaming Davis, who was fired after Lizzo discovered her recording one of their meetings due to a health condition. “Ms Quigley and Lizzo then took turns berating Ms Davis,” the paperwork reportedly read. “After castigating Ms Davis, Lizzo fired Ms Davis on the spot.”

Quigley also allegedly “made comments deriding people who engaged in pre-marital sex, knowing that some members of the dance cast did not share her views”.

Lizzo (Getty Images)

Watch: Accusers describe Lizzo's 'fat-shaming' as they break silence in first interview

Lizzo's past lyrics raise eyebrows after singer's sued by former dancers

Lyrics from a famous Lizzo song are raising eyebrows in the wake of the lawsuit filed against the singer.

The singer is being sued by her former dancers for alleged sexual harassment and for allegedly establishing a hostile work environment, with the lawsuit claiming that Lizzo “hounded” one of the plaintiffs into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam strip club.

Since the lawsuit was reported, lyrics from Lizzo’s Cardi B collaboration “Rumors”, released in 2021, are circulating social media.

The lyrics read: “Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah / NDA, no loose lips / Now them hoes tryna sue me / B****, I don’t give two s***s / All the rumors are true, yeah.”

Read more here:

Lizzo’s past lyrics raise eyebrows after singer is sued by former dancers

Beyoncé's mother addresses speculation singer changed lyrics in response to Lizzo lawsuit

Beyoncé‘s mother has addressed speculation the singer left out Lizzo’s name from a song during a show on her Renaissance tour after news of the lawsuit broke.

The same night that the allegations were made public, Beyoncé was performing in Boston, Massachusetts. During the show, she changed the lyrics of “Break My Heart (The Queens Remix)”, in which she lists the names of female Black artists, including Lizzo, Erykah Badu, Betty Davis, and her sister Solange Knowles.

While singing the song on Tuesday, fans noted, she didn’t do the usual shoutouts – choosing to repeat “Badu” four times instead. Some speculated the omission was connected to the accusations against Lizzo.

Shortly after, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, addressed this fan theory on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Read more:

Beyoncé’s mother addresses speculation singer changed song lyrics after Lizzo lawsuit

Did Beyoncé change lyrics on her tour to omit singer's name amid sexual harassment claims?

Beyoncé fans have speculated that she left Lizzo’s name out of a live performance due to recent allegations made against the singer.

The pop star, 41, regularly performs “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” as part of her set for the ongoing worldwide Renaissance tour.

There is a segment in the song’s lyrics in which Beyoncé lists off a number of Black female artists, including Lizzo, Lauryn Hill, Betty Davis, and her sister Solange Knowles.

During her performance in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday night (1 August), the singer altered the lyrics, appearing to leave out Lizzo’s name on purpose.

Read here:

Beyoncé seemingly removes Lizzo shout-out from song during concert

Watch: Lizzo's defiant Instagram post just hours before lawsuit filed

Dancer suing Lizzo suggested in 2021 she felt pressured to pose nude for singer's Big Grrrls reality show

Resurfaced clip appears to show dancer feeling pressured to strip for Lizzo series

Lizzo, the poster girl for body positivity, whose empowering image is now under threat

The “Good as Hell” singer has crafted a globally successful brand of body positivity and self-love, backed up by a litany of empowerment anthems. But as the star faces shocking allegations in a new lawsuit, my colleague Kate Ng digs into how she got here.

Read more:

Lizzo was a beacon of body positivity. Now her empowering image is under threat

RuPaul alum adds additional support for Lizzo

In addition to his original support for Lizzo, as she faces damaging allegations, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Kahanna Montrese posted another separate Instagram Story, telling the singer to “stay strong”.

Kahanna Montrese supports Lizzo on Instagram Story (Kahanna Montrese on Instagram)

Listen: The Independent's LA correspondent discusses Lizzo accusations on Woman's Hour

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison details Lizzo's alleged 'cruel' behaviour that made her quit HBO documentary

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison has claimed to quit a documentary about Lizzo because she displayed “unkind and cruel” behaviour.

The documentarian was set to make a film with the singer in 2019, but walked away after shadowing the singer for two weeks.

Read more:

Director details alleged ‘cruel’ Lizzo behaviour that made her quit HBO documentary

Lizzo's former dancers react to singer's 'disheartening' denial against allegations

Lizzo’s former employees have reacted to the singer’s denial of the accusations they’ve levelled against her, which include claims of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment.

Read more:

Lizzo’s former dancers react to singer’s ‘disheartening’ denial against allegations

Lizzo breaks silence and says dancers' lawsuit claims are 'false'

ICYMI: Lizzo has hit back at “sensationalised stories” after three dancers filed a lawsuit against her earlier this week.

Read more:

Lizzo breaks silence on sexual harassment claims from former dancers

From sexual harassment to assault, all the allegations against Lizzo by former dancers

From sexual harassment to assault, all the allegations against Lizzo

'Let's take it to trial': Dancers' attorney issues ultimatum after Lizzo says lawsuit claims are 'outrageous'

The lawyer representing the three dancers to have brought a lawsuit against Lizzo has spoken out after the singer denied their claims.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez made the complaints in a 44-page lawsuit filed Tuesday (1 August), which names the “Truth Hurts” singer, her touring company and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley as defendants.

“Given Lizzo is denying that any of this happened, let’s take it to trial,” said Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Employment Lawyers in a statement.

“More witnesses are coming forward every day corroborating the plaintiffs’ allegations, so we’re looking forward to facing Lizzo and her team in court.”

Read more:

Dancers’ attorney issues ultimatum after Lizzo says lawsuit claims are ‘outrageous’

'About Damn Time' singer faces allegations of body shaming and sexual harassment in shock filing

A 44-page lawsuit against Lizzo alleges the singer sexually harassed and body shamed her backup dancers, as the plaintiffs’ attorney said their experiences “seem to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly”.

One of the plaintiffs, Arianna Davis claims Lizzo pressured her to “touch the breasts of one of the nude women” performing at an Amsterdam strip club and allegedly made a thinly-veiled reference to her apparent weight gain.

Lizzo also allegedly forced her dancers to “re-audition for their spots” during a 12-hour “excruciating” process, after becoming convinced they had been drinking the night before shows.

Davis said she soiled herself during the audition because she was fearful of using the bathroom.

Other allegations against her and her production company include racial and religious harassment, fat-shaming, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment.

Here's what we know so far:

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer is known for promoting body positivity and standing up for women's rights

Did Beyoncé change lyrics on her tour to omit singer's name amid sexual harassment claims?

Beyoncé fans have speculated that she left Lizzo’s name out of a live performance due to recent allegations made against the singer.

The pop star, 41, regularly performs “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” as part of her set for the ongoing worldwide Renaissance tour.

There is a segment in the song’s lyrics in which Beyoncé lists off a number of Black female artists, including Lizzo, Lauryn Hill, Betty Davis, and her sister Solange Knowles.

During her performance in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday night (1 August), the singer altered the lyrics, appearing to leave out Lizzo’s name on purpose.

Read here:

(Getty)

Some fans believe the altered lyrics were a reference to recent criticism from Erykah Badu

Dancers' lawyer hits back at Lizzo's denial

“Given Lizzo is denying that any of this happened, let’s take it to trial,” said Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Employment Lawyers in a statement.

“More witnesses are coming forward every day corroborating the plaintiffs’ allegations, so we’re looking forward to facing Lizzo and her team in court.”

Read more:

What are the allegations against Lizzo?

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers have levelled accusations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct against Lizzo, her production company, and dance captain Shirlene Quigley in a new lawsuit.

The plaintiffs include Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, who filed the paperwork at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday 1 August.

Claims against the singer include that she invited her employees “to take turns touching nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas” at a strip club in Amsterdam.

She is also accused of fat-shaming Davis, who was fired after Lizzo discovered her recording one of their meetings due to a health condition. “Ms Quigley and Lizzo then took turns berating Ms Davis,” the paperwork reportedly read. “After castigating Ms Davis, Lizzo fired Ms Davis on the spot.”

Quigley also allegedly “made comments deriding people who engaged in pre-marital sex, knowing that some members of the dance cast did not share her views”.

(Prime Video)

Lizzo breaks silence and says dancers' lawsuit claims are 'false'

In her first statement since news that three dancers are suing Lizzo for sexual harassment and workplace misconduct, the singer has denied she fat-shamed the plaintiffs.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world, I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight,” she said.

Read more:

(Prime Video)

Former employees launched allegations of inappropriate conduct against the 'Truth Hurts' singer this week

Ex-employees speak out in support of lawsuit: 'I grieve parts of my own experience'

Two of Lizzo’s ex-employees have spoken out in support of the lawsuit filed by three of the singer’s former backing dancers.

In a statement posted on Instagram, dancer Courtney Hollinquest said that although she isn’t a part of the lawsuit, “this was very much my experience” while working with Lizzo.

“Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light,” she wrote.

Lizzo’s former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson re-shared Hollinquest’s Instagram Story, “echoing” what she said.

“I haven’t been apart [sic] of that world for around three years, for a reason,” Wilson shared. “I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to light. and I grieve parts of my own experience.”

Another person to have spoken out after the lawsuit is the filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, who also claims to have had a negative experience working with the singer.

Read more:

(Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Singer's ex-creative director, a dancer and a filmmaker have all shared their personal insights on social media

RuPaul alum adds additional support for Lizzo

In addition to his original support for Lizzo, as she faces damaging allegations, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Kahanna Montrese posted another separate Instagram Story, telling the singer to “stay strong”.

Kahanna Montrese supports Lizzo on Instagram Story (Kahanna Montrese on Instagram)

Lizzo's former dancers react to singer's 'disheartening' denial against allegations

Lizzo’s former employees have reacted to the singer’s denial of the accusations they’ve levelled against her, which include claims of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment.

Two days after Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez filed a 44-page lawsuit against the “Truth Hurts” singer, her touring company and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley, Lizzo reacted to the accusations.

Addressing the claims on Instagram, Lizzo called them “false”, “outrageous” and “as unbelievable as they sound”.

The three accusers have since reacted to Lizzo’s “disheartening” statement in their first UK interview with Channel 4.

Read more:

(Prime Video)

'Truth Hurts' singer has been accused of inappropriate conduct by three former employees

From sexual harassment to assault, all the allegations against Lizzo by former dancers

Pop star Lizzo has responded to claims of sexual harassment and weight-shaming in a lawsuit filed by former members of her dance troupe.

In the 44-page suit, three dancers detail allegations of assault, inappropriate sexual behaviour, workplace misconduct, disability discrimination, and religious harassment against Lizzo and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc (BGBT).

It also highlights alleged behaviour from Shirlene Quigley, the captain of Lizzo’s dance team.

The case centres on the alleged experiences of Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams while they were employed by Lizzo and her Delaware-based company from September 2021 until May 2023.

Here are all the accusations Davis, Rodriguez, and Williams have made against the "Rumors" hitmaker:

Lizzo accepts the Record Of The Year award for ‘About Damn Time’ at the 2023 Grammys (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

From sexual harassment to assault, all the allegations against Lizzo by former dancers

Grammy winner, 35, responded to the 'outrageous' claims on Wednesday

'I was treated with such disrespect': Filmmaker calls Lizzo out in new post

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison has called Lizzo out for treating her “with such disrespect” after the singer’s former dancers accused her of body-shaming and sexual harassment. lawsuit against the singer

“In 2019, I travelled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary,” Allison wrote on an Instagram story. “I walked away after about two weeks. I was treated with such disrespect by her.

“I witnessed how arrogant, self-centred, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a s***ty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f***ing can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut.”

(Twitter)

Lizzo's former dancers react to singer's 'disheartening' and 'performative' denial to allegations

In their first UK interview, Lizzo’s former dancers reacted to the singer’s denial of the accusations they’ve levelled against her, which include claims of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment.

On Wednesday (2 August), the trio spoke out for the first time during an appearance on NBC.

The next day, Lizzo publicly denied the allegations, calling them “false”, “outrageous” and “as unbelievable as they sound”.

Later that day, during their appearance on Channel 4, the accusers expressed “shock” over the singer’s “dismissive” response.

“Initially for me it just further deepened my disappointment in regards to how I was feeling and how I was treated,” Crystal Williams said.

“I think the overall theme in all this is that our experiences were our experiences and our traumas were our traumas. In bringing that forward, it feels like it was disregarded completely.”

Lizzo's past lyrics raise eyebrows after singer's sued by former dancers

Lyrics from a famous Lizzo song are raising eyebrows in the wake of the lawsuit filed against the singer.

The singer is being sued by her former dancers for alleged sexual harassment and for allegedly establishing a hostile work environment, with the lawsuit claiming that Lizzo “hounded” one of the plaintiffs into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam strip club.

Since the lawsuit was reported, lyrics from Lizzo’s Cardi B collaboration “Rumors”, released in 2021, are circulating social media.

The lyrics read: “Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah / NDA, no loose lips / Now them hoes tryna sue me / B****, I don’t give two s***s / All the rumors are true, yeah.”

Read more:

(AP)

Singer's 2021 track sounds different in the wake of allegations made against her

Lizzo, the poster girl for body positivity, whose empowering image is now under threat

The “Good as Hell” singer has crafted a globally successful brand of body positivity and self-love, backed up by a litany of empowerment anthems. But as the star faces shocking allegations in a new lawsuit, my colleague Kate Ng digs into how she got here.

Read more:

(Shutterstock/iStock)

The 'Good as Hell' singer has crafted a globally successful brand of body positivity and self-love, backed up by a litany of empowerment anthems. But as the star faces shocking allegations in a new lawsuit, Kate Ng digs into how she got here

Accusers give first TV interview since filing lawsuit

Two of the plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit have given their first interviews since the filing was announced yesterday.

Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams began dancing for Lizzo after competing on her Amazon Prime Video reality show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in 2021.

“If there’s anything that I can do in my power to ensure that dancers or singers or whoever decides to work with her don’t have to go through that same experience, I’m going to do that,” Williams told CBS.

Read more:

Dancers who have filed a lawsuit against popstar Lizzo have spoken of her alleged weight-shaming in an interview with America’s NBC News. (Today/NBC News)

Dancer discussed alleged incident in Amsterdam nightclub

Beyoncé's mother addresses speculation singer changed song lyrics after Lizzo lawsuit

Beyoncé‘s mother has addressed speculation the singer left out Lizzo’s name from a song during a show on her Renaissance tour after news of the lawsuit broke.

The same night that the allegations were made public, Beyoncé was performing in Boston, Massachusetts. During the show, she changed the lyrics of “Break My Heart (The Queens Remix)”, in which she lists the names of female Black artists, including Lizzo, Erykah Badu, Betty Davis, and her sister Solange Knowles.

While singing the song on Tuesday, fans noted, she didn’t do the usual shoutouts – choosing to repeat “Badu” four times instead. Some speculated the omission was connected to the accusations against Lizzo.

Shortly after, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, addressed this fan theory on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Read more:

(Getty)

Beyoncé didn't say Lizzo's name during her performance of 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' on Tuesday

RuPaul's Drag Race star Kahanna Montrese defends Lizzo against accusations

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kahanna Montrese is among the first celebrities to come out in support of Lizzo following the damaging allegations brought against her.

The “Truth Hurts” singer publicly addressed the “outrageous” accusations for the first time on Thursday (3 August) on Instagram.

Responding to Lizzo’s Instagram statement, in which she called the allegations “false” and “as unbelievable as they sound”, Montrese, 30, pleaded for the popstar: “Please don’t let this define you.

“As someone who has actually worked with you and your crew,” the season 11 RuPaul alum wrote, “I can say Lizzo has created one of the most uplifting, fun, diverse, and supportive shows I’ve ever been a part of.”

The season 11 RuPaul alum added: “I will never forget how special you made us all feel working with you.”

What is alleged to have happened in Amsterdam?

One part of the lawsuit has got a lot of people talking. At an Amsterdam strip club, Lizzo allegedly “hounded” her employees to interact with nude employees.

The suit alleges that the singer “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.

“Lizzo then turned her attention to [plaintiff] Ms Davis and began pressuring M. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women.”

Davis eventually acquiesced after facing peer pressure from Lizzo, the suit says, causing the rest of the group to burst into laughter.

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the suit says.

Read more:

(Prime Video)

Dancer discussed alleged incident in Amsterdam nightclub

Listen: The Independent's LA correspondent discusses Lizzo accusations on Woman's Hour

Lizzo's defiant Instagram post just hours before lawsuit filed

Lizzo addresses fat-shaming allegations: 'I'm hurt'

In her first statement since news that three dancers are suing Lizzo for sexual harassment and workplace misconduct, the singer has denied she fat-shamed the plaintiffs.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world, I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight,” she said.

Lizzo in her video for ‘Rumors' (Atlantic Records)

Lizzo, the poster girl for body positivity, whose empowering image is now under threat

The ‘Good as Hell’ singer has crafted a globally successful brand of body positivity and self-love, backed up by a litany of empowerment anthems.

But as the star faces shocking allegations in a new lawsuit, Kate Ng looks at how she got here:

Lizzo was a beacon of body positivity. Now her empowering image is under threat

Accusers describe Lizzo's 'fat-shaming' as they break silence in first interview

Lizzo accuses dancers suing her of 'unprofessional behaviour' in statement

Lizzo has responded to a lawsuit accusing her of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct, including fat-shaming, that was filed by former members of her dance troupe.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised,” she wrote.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

She continued: “These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

“I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.

“With passion comes hard work and high standards,” she stated.

Full statement here:

Lizzo breaks silence on sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Beyoncé's mother addresses speculation singer changed song lyrics after Lizzo lawsuit

Beyoncé‘s mother has addressed speculation the singer left out Lizzo’s name from a song during a show on her Renaissance tour after news of the lawsuit broke.

The same night that the allegations were made public, Beyoncé was performing in Boston, Massachusetts. During the show, she changed the lyrics of “Break My Heart (The Queens Remix)” in which she lists the names of female Black artists including Lizzo, Erykah Badu, Betty Davis, and her sister Solange Knowles.

While singing the song on Tuesday, fans noted, she didn’t do the usual shoutouts – choosing to repeat “Badu” four times instead. Some speculated the omission was connected to the accusations against Lizzo.

Shortly after, Beyoncé's mother Tina Lawson addressed this fan theory on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Full story here:

Beyoncé’s mother denies singer changed lyrics in response to Lizzo lawsuit

Lizzo dancers speak out in first interview since lawsuit: 'I was terrified for my job'

Two of the dancers to have brought a lawsuit against Lizzo have given their first public interview since their allegations came to light on Tuesday (1 August).

Arianna Davis, who claims the singer “pressured” her to touch a nude performer at a strip club in Amsterdam, and Crystal Williams spoke to NBC News about their decision to take legal action against the “About Damn Time” hitmaker.

Davis also alleged Lizzo made a “thinly-veiled” comment about her weight, telling the broadcaster “it was very nuanced and very underlying” beneath “all the other issues that were going on”.

“I just had this feeling that they had a problem with the way I was gaining weight and looking different and that I wasn’t ‘the same’ as when they first cast me,” she continued.

More details here:

Lizzo dancers explain decision to file lawsuit in first interview

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison says she quit Lizzo documentary as singer was 'unkind and cruel'

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison has criticised “narcissistic bully” Lizzo as the singer’s reputation continues to be thrown into question.

The documentarian was set to make a film with Lizzo in 2019, but walked away after shadowing the singer for two weeks.

In support of Lizzo’s three former dancers who are suing her for alleged sexual harassment and for fostering a hostile work environment, Allison claimed the singer was so “arrogant, unkind and cruel” that she quit the project.

Read more here:

Filmmaker says she quit Lizzo documentary as singer was ‘arrogant, unkind and cruel’

Watch: Lizzo's dance captain sends message to fans amid lawsuit allegations

Lizzo sexual harassment claims: Singer's defiant Instagram post just hours before lawsuit filed

Lizzo’s defiant Instagram post just hours before lawsuit filed

Lizzo: The poster girl for body positivity, whose empowering image is now under threat

The “Good as Hell” singer has crafted a globally successful brand of body positivity and self-love, backed up by a litany of empowerment anthems. But as the star faces shocking allegations in a new lawsuit, The Independent’s Kate Ng digs into how she got here.

Lizzo was a beacon of body positivity. Now her empowering image is under threat

What are the allegations against Lizzo?

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers have levelled accusations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct against Lizzo, her production company, and dance captain Shirlene Quigley in a new lawsuit.

The plaintiffs include Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, who filed the paperwork at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday 1 August.

Claims against the singer include that she invited her employees “to take turns touching nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas” at a strip club in Amsterdam.

She is also accused of fat-shaming Davis, who was fired after Lizzo discovered her recording one of their meetings due to a health condition. “Ms Quigley and Lizzo then took turns berating Ms Davis,” the paperwork reportedly read. “After castigating Ms Davis, Lizzo fired Ms Davis on the spot.”

Quigley also allegedly “made comments deriding people who engaged in pre-marital sex, knowing that some members of the dance cast did not share her views”.

(AP)

Lizzo's past lyrics raise eyebrows after singer's sued by former dancers

Lyrics from a famous Lizzo song are raising eyebrows in the wake of the lawsuit filed against the singer.

The singer is being sued by her former dancers for alleged sexual harassment and for allegedly establishing a hostile work environment, with the lawsuit claiming that Lizzo “hounded” one of the plaintiffs into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam strip club.

Since the lawsuit was reported, lyrics from Lizzo’s Cardi B collaboration “Rumors”, released in 2021, are circulating social media.

The lyrics read: “Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah / NDA, no loose lips / Now them hoes tryna sue me / B****, I don’t give two s***s / All the rumors are true, yeah.”

Read more here:

Lizzo’s past lyrics raise eyebrows after singer is sued by former dancers

Did Beyoncé change lyrics on her tour to omit singer's name amid sexual harassment claims?

Beyoncé fans have speculated she left out Lizzo’s name during a live performance on Tuesday in light of the recent allegations against her.

Social media users noted Beyoncé altered the lyrics of her song “Break My Soul (The Queen’s Remix)” in which she lists off a number of Black female artists, including Lizzo, Lauryn Hill, Betty Davis, and her sister Solange Knowles.

While performing in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night, Beyoncé appeared to leave out Lizzo’s name on purpose.

Annabel Nugent reports:

Beyoncé seemingly removes Lizzo shout-out from song during concert

Lizzo's ex-employees praise accusers for their 'courage to bring this to light'

Since reports of the lawsuit began to emerge, several of Lizzo’s previous collaborators have spoken out in support of the accusers.

Courtney Hollinquest, a dancer who used to be a part of Lizzo’s dance troupe, shared an NBC News article about the lawsuit before stating that she had had a similar experience.

“For clarification, I’m not a part of the lawsuit – but this was very much my experience in my time there,” Hollinquest wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light.”

Lizzo’s former creative director Quinn Wilson said she “grieves part of my own experience” working with the Grammy winner, asking space “to understand my feelings”.

Listen: The Independent's LA correspondent discusses Lizzo accusations on Woman's Hour

Oscar-nominated director alleges that Lizzo 'creates an extremely toxic and hostile working environment'

On her Instagram Story, Sophia Nahli Allison, whose short film A Love Song for Latasha (2019) was nominated for an Oscar, alleged that she exited her role as the director of a Lizzo documentary in 2019 because she “was treated with such disrespect”.

“I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related,” Allison wrote in her post. “But, in 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks. I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a shitty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you fucking can and I’m so grateful I trusted by gut. I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt but I’ve healed.”

“Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was,” she added. “This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers.”

Sophia Nahli Allison on Instagram (Sophia Nahli Allison/Instagram)

Video: Lizzo's defiant Instagram post just hours before lawsuit filed

Who is Lizzo?

In a feature for The Independent, Annabel Nugent looks back on Lizzo’s career.

“Lizzo’s pre-fame beginnings were humble: while trying to break into the music industry, she lived and slept in her car for a year. This period of the star’s life, which occurred at age 21 after the death of her father, contained “traumatic experiences” for the singer, she has previously said. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after her documentary was released, Lizzo said: ‘I don’t think about it often, but recently I thought about it a lot where I’m having this full-circle moment of like, wow, I’m in my house that I’ve purchased and I’m watching this documentary about my life, talking about when I was sleeping in my car and on Thanksgiving. It’s very cyclical and full-circle.’

“After moving to Minneapolis, Lizzo became a regular performer on the underground circuit as she performed with indie hip-hop groups. In 2013, she released her debut album Lizzobangers, which was described by The Guardian as ‘at times joyfully nonsensical’, with ‘lethally pointed’ rap bars. Reminiscing about her underground days during an appearance on YouTube series Hot Ones, Lizzo said: “I dropped so many Lizzo bangers there and they supported me so f***ing much in Minneapolis.’”

Lizzo was a beacon of body positivity. Now her empowering image is under threat

Watch: Lizzo's dance captain sends message to fans amid lawsuit allegations

