Celine Dion, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and Hilary Duff: How stars celebrated Christmas 2022

Formidable winter storms can’t chill these celebs’ spirits.

Emma Thompson, who stars in Netflix's "Matilda the Musical," recently told USA TODAY what she loves most about Christmas.

"I like it all," Thompson says. "I like decorating the tree. I like singing carols. I like going to do carol services. I'm going to do a reading at Westminster Abbey (in London). There isn't much about Christmas that I don't like."

Her actor husband Greg Wise, on the other hand, would prefer to avoid yuletide cheer altogether: "He'd rather go away somewhere else," Thompson jokes. "A cave, basically. Undecorated."

Here's how other stars are ringing in the holidays this year:

Celine Dion wishes 'love, happiness, the best of health' this Christmas

The iconic singer wished everyone "love, happiness, the best of health" this Christmas following her own health announcement earlier this month: that she was diagnosed with a neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome. The Instagram post couldn't have been sweeter.

Taron Egerton shares wet, shirtless Christmas video

The "Rocketman" star wished us all a very merry Christmas with a quick wet, shirtless video and an emoji implying he went for a chilly holiday dip in the water. We didn't mind in the slightest though hope he warms up soon if he's cold.

Lizzo makes the season bright with festive, flirty photos

Lizzo performing at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at New York's Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

The "About Damn Time" singer celebrated Christmas Eve by sharing a candy cane-inspired photo shoot with her Instagram followers. In the sexy snaps, Lizzo rocks a red-and-white-colored wig and garland-adorned bustier against a red curtain backdrop. The Grammy winner, who paired the holiday ensemble with silver platform heels and red-striped nails, also posted a coquettish clip of her dancing to Eartha Kitt's 1953 classic "Santa Baby," which she captioned, "The spirit of Christmas just came over me."

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian give back at women's shelter

After ringing in the holidays at Paris Hilton's Christmas party last weekend, Kim Kardashian stopped by Alexandria House, a transitional home for women and children, in Los Angeles this week. On Friday, the beauty mogul posted pictures of her visit to the shelter, where she was joined by sister Khloe Kardashian, daughter North West, and nieces True Thompson and Dream Kardashian.

"We were also able to provide many essentials they would need this holiday season along with a beauty day and family portraits with their families and headshots for job interviews," Kardashian captioned the Instagram post. "We also met with women in Start Up Sisterhood, a program that helps give these women the tools and mentorship they need to start their own small businesses."

Hilary Duff, husband 'held hostage' by kids in hilarious Christmas card

Duff is sending out an SOS. On Wednesday, the "Come Clean" singer shared a playful snap of her family Christmas card, where she and her husband, musician Matthew Koma, are tied up in Christmas lights and strapped to chairs with tape over their mouths. Duff's 10-year-old son, Luca, holds the lights, while their young daughters – Banks, 4, and Mae, 1 – smile mischievously in the foreground. "Happy holidays," the card reads. "All is not calm."

Christina Haack, Ant Anstead spend holiday quality time with son Hudson

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead may not be together anymore, but they’re in agreement on one thing: The holidays are about family.

The television personalities, who share 3-year-old son Hudson, took to their respective Instagram pages Dec. 21 to share adorable holiday photos with their little guy. Haack shared a playful photo of Hudson taking a photo of his mom with husband Josh Hall as they posed in front of a large Christmas tree at a festive outdoor locale.

Meanwhile, Anstead posted a candid shot of Hudson putting the finishing touches on their Christmas tree. “Tis the season,” Anstead wrote.

“Having grown in the freezing UK I still find it wild that a California Christmas tree compliments a warm beach sunset!” the England native continued. “Temple so cosy and festive, and Hudzo always the willing helper.”

Contributing: Elise Brisco

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Celine Dion, Lizzo and Kim Kardashian: How stars celebrated Christmas