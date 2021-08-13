Lizzo and Cardi B Just Redefined Goddess in New "Rumors" Video

Lizzo just confirmed her goddess status (not that she needed to, let's be real) in her brand new music video for "Rumors". Just four days after posting a FaceTime call between her and Cardi B to announce their first-ever collaboration on Instagram, the duo dropped their masterpiece of a video on Friday, Aug. 13.

The video, directed by Tanu Muino, sees Lizzo make her way around ancient Greece with iconic statues, architecture, and art whilst looking like an absolute goddess herself - complete with a toga-inspired dress, embellished gold nail guards, and plenty of golden jewels. We then get our first look at Cardi B (also a goddess, of course), who sits on her throne wearing body jewelry and a gold-plated two piece. The video ends with Lizzo and Cardi B's epic dance scene, where they eventually turn into a piece of ancient greek art. We have one word: legendary.

Lizzo first hinted at the track with an Instagram post on Aug. 2, writing, "NEW ERA BITCH. 'RUMORS'. 8/13." Since then, the 33-year-old singer has posted frequently on TikTok to debunk rumors about her new music and her personal life, specifically about her friendship with Chris Evans. The highly anticipated "Rumors" is Lizzo's first single since she dropped her album Cuz I Love You back in 2019.

- Additional reporting by Tori Crowther