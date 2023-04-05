Lizzo joins the Star Wars franchise and hangs out with Baby Yoda on The Mandalorian

Lizzo Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

A long (about damn) time ago in a galaxy far, far away...

The latest episode of the Star Wars show The Mandalorian shocked fans with some unexpected celebrity guests, as Lizzo had a surprise role alongside Jack Black.

The episode takes Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, and the Mandalorian to a new planet called Plazir-15, where Lizzo plays The Duchess. She's married to Captain Bombardier, played by Black. This is one of only a handful of acting roles the "Truth Hurts" singer has had in her career after also appearing in the 2019 film Hustlers and having a voice role in the animated movie UglyDolls.

In the episode, Lizzo's character sends Din Djarin off on a mission, so he leaves Grogu with her. This surely delighted Lizzo considering she dressed as Baby Yoda for Halloween in 2021 and visited the Star Wars theme park area Galaxy's Edge that year, where she posed with a Grogu plush. Her character in the show is delighted by Grogu, who leaps in excitement towards her and coos as she pets his head.

The appearances of Lizzo and Black surprised Star Wars fans, as Disney was successfully able to prevent their involvement from leaking ahead of time. Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd also had a role in the episode, though his casting had previously been reported. Lizzo is also listed as a featured musician in the closing credits, suggesting she may have contributed to the soundtrack, and the end of the episode leaves room for her to return.

After the episode aired, Lizzo resurfaced a tweet from earlier this year that urged Disney to cast her in Star Wars, and the singer then shared a photo of herself surrounded by Grogu merchandise, tweeting, "I'm in Star Wars YALL!" The Force is with her, and she's feeling good as hell.

