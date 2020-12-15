Lizzo hits back at juice cleanse backlash: Every big girl should do whatever they want with their bodies
Lizzo has hit back at critics who accused her of promoting “diet culture” by embarking on a juice cleanse, saying: “Every big girl should do whatever the f*** they want with their bodies.”
The star - an advocate for body positivity - surprised some fans on Sunday by posting about being on a juice cleanse.
The 32-year-old three-time Grammy winner spoke about her 10-day smoothie detox on TikTok, while showing fans a bottle of “beauty water” in her fridge.
“Seeing you promote diet culture is breaking my heart,” one fan wrote in the clip.
But the singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has now hit back at critics, saying she decided to embark on a period of cleansing after over indulging.
She added that, because she is a “big girl,” people assume she would only do something for her health solely for “dramatic weight loss.”
In the follow up TikTok video, Lizzo confirmed she was "afraid and ashamed" to share her experience with the 10-day detox "because I feel like as a big girl, people expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case."
"In reality, November stressed me the f*** out," she said. "I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f***** my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f****** body, my f****** skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad b**** — and that’s it."
"I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys. And every big girl should do whatever the f*** they want with their bodies.”
Fans jumped to her defence online.
Nick Ryan wrote: “Thank you @lizzo for being an inspiration. Thank you for your music and flawless talent. You do you Queen!”
Another wrote: “So, let y'all tell it @lizzo can't be fat, so she changes her diet. Now, she can't be skinny! Damn, can she just be HAPPY?! However SHE defines it.”
Lizzo, who was born in Detroit, recently described having negative thoughts about her body.
In a TikTok video posted earlier this month, Lizzo said: “I came home, and I took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself.”
