Lizzo (and Her Flute Sasha) Get Cartoonified for the ‘Simpsons’

Lizzo is going from meeting Baby Yoda to jamming with Bart, Lisa, and Homer Simpson. On Monday, the “About Damn Time” singer shared a teaser of her cameo on The Simpsons, where she’s seen performing her flute Sasha as a cartoonified version of herself alongside the beloved cartoon characters.

“Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons — now I can add my name to the list!” Lizzo wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true 💖.”

The video opens with Lizzo doing some voice acting with Homer before co-directors Lisa and Bart suggest it’s time for Lizzo to slap their dad. “Seems a bit excessive to me, but hey, you’re the kid,” says Lizzo before Bart takes her place and slaps his dad to a beat.

“This beat is fire, yo Lisa, how about I get Sasha the flute and you get your saxomophone and we, uh, jam!” says Lizzo before they perform a rendition of the show’s theme song.

There was even a product placement moment in the video as the cartoon Lizzo was seen wearing her shapewear brand, Yitty. She also tagged her flute Sasha Flute’s Instagram account. (Sasha has more than 342,000 followers!)

“Ok…. How do I say this w out gettin too cocky… IM OFFICIALLY THE MOST FAMOUS FLUTE IN D WORLD,” read Sasha Flute’s Instagram caption. “WE ARE TRULY WINNING FLOOT GANG🎙️😤🎙️😤🎙️😤🎙️.”

The appearance on the TV show comes several months after Lizzo dressed as Marge Simpson for Halloween, painting her skin yellow and wearing a tall wig.

Lizzo showcases her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/EH2llciBCm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2022

Lizzo has made appearances on several TV shows over the last few months. In February, she performed a cookie flute for Elmo while on Sesame Street, and in April, Lizzo appeared on The Mandalorian alongside Jack Black.

“When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogies are his favorite movies and quickly became mine,” Lizzo wrote at the time. “When Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud.”

“Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars,” she added. “I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.”

