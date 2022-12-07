Lizzo Goes Regal in Vibrant Embroidered Gown at People's Choice Awards: 'Fit for a McQueen'

Michelle Lee
·4 min read
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo accepts The People's Champion award on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo accepts The People's Champion award on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

The people have spoken and Lizzo has delivered in song and style.

The superstar performer dazzled on stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards wearing a colorfully embroidered Alexander McQueen gown. The gown, printed in bold colors, gave you something to look at at every turn, and the Grammy winner paired it with colorful shoes and bold jewelry. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, Lizzo also wore her hair in natural curls, styled up in a faux hawk.

She shared a few stunning shots of her whole look on Instagram, writing in her caption, "Fit for a McQueen👑" In the closeup shot, you can see the details of her makeup — extra rosy cheeks and a smoked-out winged liner.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo, recipient of The Song of 2022 award for ‘About Damn Time’, poses on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo, recipient of The Song of 2022 award for ‘About Damn Time’, poses on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

The multi-hyphenate had a special night on Tuesday, going into the evening with four PCA nominations in music: female artist of 2022, the song of 2022 ("About Damn Time"), the album of 2022 (Special) and the social celebrity of 2022 — and a nod to her Prime Video reality show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, nominated for competition show of 2022. She took home the trophy for song of 2022 for "About Damn Time."

The 34-year-old artist also received this year's People's Champion Award "for her contributions to music and TV, as well as her commitment to championing diversity and inclusion for people of all races, genders, sexualities and sizes," per Billboard, who broke the news in November.

Previous recipients of the award include P!nk, Tyler Perry and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Lizzo's mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, was on hand to present her with the award Tuesday night.

Shari told the crowd that Lizzo "has shown us all that we don't have to conform to anyone's standards in order to be happy, to be creative and to feel worthy. I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor. I am so proud of her."

In her speech, Lizzo took the time to highlight several activists, whom she brought on stage with her.

"To be an icon isn't about how long you've had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. Ever since the beginning of my career I've used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. Tonight, I'm sharing this honor," she said, before going one by one to introduce each guest.

The activists included: Mari Copeny, Shirley Raines, Yasmine Aker, Emiliana Guereca, Esther Lim, Felicia "Fe" Montes, Jayla Sullivan, Kara Roselle Smith, Maggie Mireles, Amelia Bonow, Odilia Romero, Tarlan Rabizadeh, Sahar Pirzada, Chandi Moore, Crystal Echo Hawk, Reshma Saujani and Tamika Palmer.

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on September 23, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on September 23, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Jason Koerner/Getty Lizzo

In creating her own legacy on stage and through the screen, Lizzo has also secured her status as red carpet royalty.

Her headline-making ensembles, much like her 2022 Emmys tulle confection and her high-drama ballgown at this year's VMAs, have made her a force of fashion around the world.

Last month, it was announced that Lizzo's custom Thom Browne from the 2022 Met Gala, which featured a hand-embroidered coat that took 22,000 hours to make, will appear at the upcoming Crown to Couture exhibit at the former home of Princess Diana, Kensington Palace, which is also the London base for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

And that's on Lizzo achieving global glamour!

Lizzo arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;In America: An Anthology of Fashion&quot; at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Lizzo arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

All-in-all Lizzo continues to redefine the status quo for herself and her fans.

"I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she told PEOPLE for her Women Changing the World cover story in March.

"And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard," she added.

