Lizzo gets real about weight gain as she promotes body confidence

Just when the world begins to prioritise New Year dieting, Lizzo proves to us that weight gain isn't the worst thing that can happen. Taking to Instagram, the body positive powerhouse posted a joyous video of herself dancing around in her bathroom wearing a brown leotard. The singer left her fans raving over her candid post, with many thanking her for posting it.

With a full face of glamorous makeup, Lizzo danced up a storm as her hair swayed. Posting the short 11 second clip on Instagram and TikTok, Lizzo captioned it, "I gained weight💅🏾 I look TF GOODT😍."

Wearing a brown-hued body suit, shiny stockings and a whole lot of confidence, Lizzo twerked and danced in her bathroom to 'Rodeo' by City Girls, lip-syncing as she twirled around.

Feeling confident in her skin, the global mega star racked up more than six million views on TikTok and two million views on Instagram – as well as thousands upon thousands of comments from fans, followers and women praising the star for her empowering post.

With weight loss discourse rife at the moment, fans were overjoyed that Lizzo posted the positive and uplifting clip. Many fans commented below, with one saying, "Ugh this just made me feel better I love you!"

Someone else said, "Happy weight I know that’s right🙌," while a third person penned, "Yeah you do! Body positivity !!!!!! Cause you making me feel like I’ve never felt before about weight !!"

Another fan hyped up the star and said, "Baby girl! You are so comfortable in your body you look amazing keep working it girl 😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌."

As well as posting on Instagram and TikTok, Lizzo also uploaded the clip to Twitter, starting a movement where women are posting their selfies and confessing their love for themselves.

We are so glad Lizzo posted this clip – it's just what we needed! Also, how amazing does she look!?

