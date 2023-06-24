Lizzo fans say singer ‘should have headlined’ Glastonbury after knockout performance on Pyramid Stage

Lizzo fans have argued that the musician should have been a Glastonbury headliner following a barnstorming set on the festival’s main Pyramid Stage.

The rapper and singer-songwriter, real name Melissa Jefferson, performed to a crowd at Worthy Farm on Saturday evening (24 June), before Guns N’ Roses.

Amid criticism of this year’s all-male line-up of headliners, Glastonbury previously announced that Lizzo, 35, was being billed as a “co-headliner”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Follow along with all the updates from Glastonbury at our live blog.

However, after the artist’s dynamic set in the early evening, Lizzo fans have argued that she should have instead been booked as the night’s main act.

As well as Guns N’ Roses, this year’s Glastonbury headliners are the Arctic Monkeys, who delivered a divisive performance on Friday night, and Sir Elton John, who wraps up the event on Sunday.

Lizzo fans shared their appretiation for the performance on social media.

“Nahhh this is a headline set from Lizzo,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Should have been top of the bill, I’m so embarrassed for the men who have to follow her.”

“Lizzo should have been a headline act!” wrote someone else. “This set, the messaging, the size of the crowd! I’d be surprised is this isn’t one of the big moments of @glastonbury 2023!”

“Should have headlined,” another fan bluntly remarked.

Lizzo on stage at Glastonbury 2023 (BBC)

“Lizzo smacking it all over the shop at Glasto,” one person commented. “Should be the headliner if we’re being truthful.”

Among the songs performed by Lizzo were her hits “Boys” and “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”, as well as a re-worked flute version of Coldplay’s “Yellow”.

Before Lizzo, Saturday saw artists including Rick Astley and Lewis Capaldi take to the Pyramid Stage.

Capaldi’s set was marred by vocal issues, with the singer ultimately finishing his set early after visibly struggling to perform.

The crowd remained on his side, however, and sang along when his voice faltered. On social media, the 26-year-old Scot was praised for perservering.

Ahead of John’s set tomorrow night, fans had been whipped into a frenzy over rumours that Britney Spears could make a guest appearance. If true, it would constitute the singer’s first live performance in over half a decade.

Glastonbury 2023 is being streamed live by the BBC on iPlayer, and is being broadcast on all of its main channels, as well as BBC Radio and BBC Sounds.