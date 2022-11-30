Lizzo Exudes Bombshell Energy in New Empowering Swimsuit Selfies: 'Sex Symbol'

Lizzo shares "sex symbol" selfies on Instagram

Lizzo is tapping into her "body icon" excellence.

The three-time Grammy winner graced the internet once again with a new self-timer photoshoot shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

Four snapshots show Lizzo, 34, wearing a psychedelic-patterned swim set with strap cutouts and a bodycon silhouette. She accessorized with matching nails painted with blue french tips and a pair of silver hoops earrings.

Throughout the carousel, the "About Damn Time" singer poses in a pool showing off her sexiest poses. In one photo she holds her breasts and in another two she looks back — giving the camera a cheeky view.

"Sex Symbol," Lizzo captioned the post, with her close friend SZA adding "Young n' successful" to the singer-songwriter's status in the comments.

Lizzo loves to bare it all, such as when she's conquering the stage, which comes with a sense of empowerment.

"When it's sexual, it's mine," the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls host told Vanity Fair in her November 2022 cover story.

She continued: "When it's sexualized, someone is doing it to me or taking it from me. Black women are hypersexualized all the time, and masculinized simultaneously. Because of the structure of racism, if you're thinner and lighter, or your features are narrow, you're closer to being a woman," she noted.

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on September 23, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Back in March, Lizzo also spoke with PEOPLE about body confidence and getting in touch with her "body icon" side.

"I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she shared in PEOPLE's Women Changing the World issue.

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard," she declared. "And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."