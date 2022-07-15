Lizzo Drops 'Special' Album And It's Everything We Wanted And More

Sakaynah Hunter
·3 min read
Photo credit: Kevin Winter - Getty Images
Photo credit: Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Lizzo's fourth studio album, Special, dropped today, after the singer revealed the highly anticipated track list last week.

The 12-track album features hit songs, such as summer anthem 'About Damn Time' and aptly named 'Special'.

Other tracks include 'Grrrls', 'Break Up Twice' and 'Everybody's Gay', which all send out an empowering message. 'About Damn Time' is currently at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the Radio Songs chart.

Ahead of the release, the 'Good As Hell' singer revealed the artwork cover for the album via her Instagram page.

On Thursday July 7, she shared a video clip of herself dancing by a pool wearing an embellished mask that shielded her face.

The camera then panned to Lizzo holding up a black and white image of herself with a beaded headdress that turned out to be an image from her new album, and she later turned it around to show the track list at the back.

'Shes a 10 but you cant get her until July 15th [sic],' she captioned the clip.

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

There was speculation that her pal Harry Styles would feature on the album, which came after Lizzo raved about Styles' 'Harry’s House'

She said: 'He put the whole Harrussy into that album.

I love his new album.'

On March 13, after being keynote speaker at the SXSW Festival, Lizzo announced on Twitter that she had 'mastered' and completed her album.

She shared a photo of herself in the studio, looking ecstatic with her hands in the air.

At the time, she wrote: 'Flew home after an amazing #SXSW and mastered my album.

'M officially done with my album yall [sic].'

She previously revealed that she narrowed her 12-song track list for the album from 200.

Speaking to SiriusXM's The Heat, she said: 'I needed to go through life and get a lot of things off my chest.

'I had a lot happen interpersonally, a lot has happened globally and I think I needed to process that. The way that I process things is through writing music. So I was writing these songs, but then I just needed to keep going until I found my sweet spot and what the world needed to hear.'

The Grammy-winner added: 'I also wanted to make a thorough album.

'I didn't want to just make a bunch of singles or random songs that I thought were the coolest. I wanted to put a real body of work together so I can make a classic album because I just want to only make classics. I like my music and I want to continue to like my music.'

Lizzo told Variety in February that she was surprised her new album was all about love.

While not sharing anything about her own love life, she seemingly suggested that her music reflects her love life.

She said: 'I'm always just a very personal, like I'm-talking to my friend on the phone with really good music behind me.'

The continued: 'I will say this: It is a love album.'

Her last album Cuz I Love You, released in 2019, was a testament to her conquering her fears and developing self-love.

You can stream Lizzo's album Special on Spotify and Apple Music now.

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w