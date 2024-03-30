Lizzo Declares ‘I QUIT’ After Being Shamed for Performing While Sexual Harassment Trial Is Still Pending

In a Friday-night social media post, Lizzo declared, “I QUIT.”

The cryptic statement came in the immediate wake of her performance at a fundraiser for President Biden, the booking of which was deemed “shameful” by the attorney for the dancers who in August filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the the four-time Grammy winner.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” Lizzo posted late Friday on Instagram.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she went on. “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this sh-t—I QUIT.”

It is unclear what Lizzo is actually quitting — her music career, living in the public eye, just social media, or something else altogether.

The pop star’s performance on Friday at a New York fundraiser for President Biden’s reelection campaign drew criticism from Ron Zambrano, an attorney for the dancers suing the singer, who said it was “shameful” that anyone is booking her with sexual harassment charges pending.

In August, three of Lizzo’s former touring dancers Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez — two of whom, Williams and Davis, competed on Prime Video’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — filed a lawsuit to sue the singer for sexual harassment, workplace hostility, assault and discrimination, among other claims. The allegations encompass both production on Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and Lizzo’s recent Special Tour. Lizzo’s production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. and her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Shortly after the suit was filed, Lizzo denied the accusations, saying they were “too outrageous to not be addressed.” The lawsuit was ordered to jury trial in February, but Lizzo in early March filed an appeal which has “stayed” proceedings for at least several months.

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls‘ first season dropped on Prime Video in March 2022 and went on to win three Primetime Emmys, including for Outstanding Competition Program. A Season 2 renewal was announced earlier this year.

