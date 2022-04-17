Lizzo Cracks Up During ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut, Brings Twerking & Flute Skills To Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live viewers weren’t the only ones having a chuckle with the latest episode. Rapper-singer Lizzo made her SNL hosting debut cracking up throughout the night.

Lizzo, who also served as musical guest, kicked off her giggle-filled night with the latest iteration of “Guess That Sketch.”

Joined by Chris Redd and Ego Nwodim, Lizzo played difficult contestant Nicole on the fictional trivia show. She challenged Kenan Thompson’s game show host Clint, demanding prize money even when she answered questions incorrectly. The musician’s first crack-up came when her character demanded take charge and become the “new Mayor for Game Town.”

“The first thing I’m doing is putting us in better hotels with an espresso machine,” she said.

In the second live sketch of the evening, Lizzo, Aidy Bryant and more took viewers back to the early aughts when the Black Eyed Peas created their hits “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling.”

Througout the sketch, music producers, played by Lizzo and Bryant, tried to convince the pop music group to incorporate more original ideas into their music. The “Rumors” singer then cracks yet another laugh when the Peas finally suggest adding the meme-able “Mazel Tov, L’Chaim’ line to the punchy number.

Lizzo the brings it home with one last crack-up during the final beanie-baby-centric sketch. Playing a married couple, Lizzo and Andrew Dismukes muse about vacation ideas and how they’ll make their living off the supposed value of their beanie babies. But just before Dismukes topples the stuffed animal-filled shelf, Lizzo breaks character and giggles while speaking about beanie babies.

Even with the out-of-character laughs, the latest SNL installment was quintessentially Lizzo – with the singer playing the flute, twerking and even doing both simultaneously. The singer’s hosting debut also touted two new songs and multiple appearances by her mother, who introduced the second performance.

See another clip from Lizzo’s hosting gig below.

