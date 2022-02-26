Lizzo Celebrates Self-Love in Pageant-Style "If You Love Me" Performance

Chanel Vargas
·1 min read
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: Lizzo performs during her &#39;Cuz I Love You Too Tour&#39; at Radio City Music Hall on September 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: Lizzo performs during her 'Cuz I Love You Too Tour' at Radio City Music Hall on September 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Image Source: Getty / Steven Ferdman

Lizzo's new self-love anthem echoed through the iHeartRadio theater in Burbank, CA, on Wednesday, and her vocal prowess left us temporarily frozen in our seats. During iHeartRadio's Living Black! event, the platform's second annual celebration of Black creators and Black culture, the "If You Love Me" singer debuted the full version of her new song - originally teased during the Super Bowl - while wearing a tulle cape gown befitting a pageant queen.

In the video, Lizzo appears as the host of the "Miss Black & Beautiful" pageant, where she reminds all six contestants that they are worthy of a crown no matter what. As the women, dressed in first-place sashes and elegant evening gowns of all colors, form a dance line near the mic, Lizzo, wearing her own "If You Love Me" sash, belts out every impassioned word from the heart. "If you love me, you love all of me or none of me at all!" she sings. Some performances are best experienced in person - but even if we were cities or countries away, Lizzo's message still rang loud and clear through our screens: we all deserve to be loved.

Lizzo's performance comes just one week after the "Cuz I Love You" singer released the trailer for her new dance-competition series, "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls." Embrace the all-encompassing feelings of self-love and watch Lizzo's heartfelt "If You Love Me" performance here (tissues recommended).

