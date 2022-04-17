Lizzo Breaks During "SNL" Beanie Babies Sketch

Lizzo twerked, played her flute, and became the mayor of Game Town while hosting "Saturday Night Live," but a Beanie Babies sketch made the "Truth Hurts" singer break. Saturday night marked her first time hosting and second time performing on the NBC sketch show (she made her debut in 2019), and she proved she has serious comedy chops. Whether she was cracking up Kenan Thompson or creating jingles for Costco, the Grammy winner owned the Studio 8H stage. However, even Lizzo isn't immune to breaking during a sketch.

Toward the end of the night, she stepped into the role of Annette, Steve's (Andrew Dismukes) wife, who is nothing but supportive when he quits his job. Then again, why should she worry when they've made such sound investments for their future? As the couple tell their friends about their plans to travel the world, Steve launches into a speech about the importance of investing before directing everyone's attention to his expansive Beanie Babies collection.

It's at this point that Lizzo begins to lose it. When Steve's friends break the news that his collection is worthless, he tips over the case holding his most prized possessions and tells his wife it's too late to get his job back because he "talked with his butt like Jim Carrey does." This proves to be too much for the singer to handle, and she tries to stifle a giggle. But as the sketch progresses she proceeds to completely lose her composure. By the time Annette dramatically reveals to Steve that she's pregnant, Lizzo is full on laughing out loud.

Seeing the singer break character in such a joyful way was the perfect end to an episode full of laughs. Earlier in the evening, Lizzo's constant interruptions as a disgruntled game-show player left Thompson stifling giggles himself, and her twerking flautist routine was just weird enough to keep the audience in stitches. Add in her two showstopping musical performances of songs off her new album and it's clear Lizzo is already an "SNL" star - and one who will hopefully be invited back to host again soon.