Lizzo Announces New Album 'Special,' Drops Catchy Single 'About Damn Time': 'Song of the Summer'

Lizzo is back with a brand-new single that's sure to be the "song of the summer."

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, 33, dropped the video for her new song, "About Damn Time," on Thursday – one of the certified bops off her forthcoming fourth album, Special, which she also announced on Instagram on Thursday.

Speaking with Zane Lowe's New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, the "Truth Hurts" artist opened up about her new album and its first single, telling the radio show host the song "can lead into so many conversations."

"It's about damn time I feel better, it's about damn time we get out this pandemic," she said. "It's about damn time we to get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There's so many things. It's about damn time we popped the champagne. It's about damn time the tequila got here."

Lizzo said that she "made the song of the summer with 'About Damn Time,' " adding: "I'm in my bag, and my bag is music. I'm good at music. It's what I do."

The rapper also touched on what she hopes her fans get out of her new album, which drops on July 15.

"I think that the music really is going to speak for itself. I'm writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that's been running rampant in this world, energetically into love," she told Lowe.

"That's the point. I had a lot of fear, and I had to do the work on myself, and this music is some of that work in turning that fear into love," Lizzo continued. "I hope that when people listen to this album, it makes their day just a little bit better, a little bit more filled with love."

"I feel like the album is an incredible body of music, which was super important to me. I wanted to create good f------ music that actually was cohesive, and meaningful, and rich and lush," she added of Special as a whole. "It could be a grower, it could be a shower. I don't care, it's good. Once people discover it, it's going to make them feel good and them know what's up."

2022 has proven to be a busy and exciting year for the superstar.

In addition to her upcoming album, the March premiere of her new Amazon show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, and releasing her size-inclusive shapewear line, YITTY, in April, Lizzo will serve as host and musical guest on the April 16 episode of Saturday Night Live – only the third Black female in the show's history to do so.

Saturday's double-duty hosting and performing gig will mark her first appearance on the long-running sketch comedy show since 2019, in which she performed "Good as Hell" and "Truth Hurts," while Eddie Murphy served as host.