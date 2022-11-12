Lizzo Announced As The 2022 People's Champion

Lizzo is the people’s champ.

The “About Damn Time” singer is set to receive this year’s People’s Champion award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards show on Dec. 6 in Santa Monica, California.

She will be recognized for her music and dedication to advocating for body inclusivity and self-love.

“Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide,” said Cassandra Tyron, NBC Universal Television and Streaming’s senior vice president, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true ‘People’s Champion,’” she continued.

The three-time Grammy winner has been busy with a variety of projects.

Lizzo won an Emmy in September for her show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” During her acceptance speech, she discussed the importance of representation on the big and small screens.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media, someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” she said.

On Thursday, HBO Max released the trailer for the singer’s new documentary, “Love, Lizzo,” which is set to release on the streaming service on Nov. 24.

Lizzo has racked up four nominations for this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

She’s nominated for the Female Artist of 2022, the Song of 2022 for “About Damn Time,” the Album of 2022 for “Special,” and the Social Celebrity of 2022.

The People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, will air on NBC and E! at 8 p.m. ET.

