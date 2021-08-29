Lizzo Achieves The Impossible And Makes A Covid Test Glam In Gloriously Extra Instagram Snaps

By now, the majority of us will probably be familiar with the discomfort that a cotton swab up the nostril can bring.

However, while the immediate aftermath of a Covid test might involve glassy eyes or back-to-back sneezing for most people, there wasn’t even a hint of that when Lizzo decided mid-swab was the perfect time for a selfie over the weekend.

The Good As Hell singer is currently on the comeback trail after taking a two-year break from releasing new material, and returning to the music world in 2021 obviously means regular Covid testing.

Fortunately, the always glamorous (and always fabulously-extra) Lizzo proved that none of that will stop her from serving, when she shared the results of a selfie sesh on her Instagram page, with a swab still in her nose.

“The 2020s were wild,” the Grammy-winning star nominee joked in the caption.

Earlier this month, Lizzo released her latest single Rumors, which takes on her critics and addresses some of the reports that have been written about her in the press since her rise to international stardom.

“Last year, I thought I would lose it, reading shit on the internet, ‘my smoothie cleanse and my diet’,” she sings in one verse, before adding: “No, I ain’t fucked Drake yet.”

Lizzo at the Grammys earlier this year (Photo: CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images)

The track features rapper Cardi B, with both stars serving Ancient Grecian glamour in the accompanying music video.

Rumors has already reached the top 20 in the UK singles chart, and has so far peaked at number four across the pond.

Watch the music video below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

