Lizzie McGuire Reboot Not Moving Forward; Hilary Duff Mourns the 'Amazing' Woman Fans Won't See
Hilary Duff is saying goodbye to Lizzie McGuire — again. The actress confirmed on Wednesday that the revival of her iconic Disney Channel sitcom will not be moving forward.
“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life,” Duff wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everything trying to make a reboot work, but sadly [and] despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020’s made of.”
Lizzie McGuire, with its original creator and most of its original cast returning, was announced as an upcoming Disney+ series in Aug. 2019. As production got underway, creator Terri Minsky desparted over creative differences, with production ultimately shutting down for good.
Are you disappointed that we won’t get to meet grown-up Lizzie? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
