Lizzie McGuire Fan's Unusual Wedding Vows to His Now-Husband Go Viral: 'Really Captured Our Love'

What is shown in the photograph – photos from our wedding, including the ceremony and celebration. Where was the image taken – Chicago, Salvage One When was the image taken – April 16, 2022 Who took the photograph – Ann & Kam Photography & Cinema Full credit line – Ann & Kam Photography & Cinema Source contact information: Name: Marco Braun Phone: 8473023028 E-mail: Marcobraun89@gmail.com Image sent by: Marco Braun

A newlywed couple has found "what dreams are made of."

Marco Braun, an antique salesman from Chicago, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing his Lizzie McGuire-inspired vows from his wedding to husband Danny Chapman, and even Hilary Duff herself has been moved by their love.

"I've always wanted to marry Hilary Duff," Braun, 33, tells PEOPLE. "I was obsessed and loved her like I think most young gay men in the early 2000s... It was just an in-the-moment realization where I didn't anticipate my vows to be completely about Hilary Duff, but it just happened to be that way."

In the video from their April 16 wedding, which has since garnered more than 2.6 million views, Braun shared the "shocking discovery" that he is the Lizzie McGuire in their relationship, and Chapman, 33, is his Gordo (Lizzie's trusted confidant).

"Spoiler alert: they end up together in the end. My whole life, I was searching for my Lizzie McGuire, when really, I should have been searching for my Gordo," Braun said in the clip.

"As her iconic chart-topping single 'What Dreams Are Made Of' says," he added, referencing the character's song from the 2003 Lizzie McGuire Movie. " 'I've got somewhere to belong, I've got somebody to love. This is what dreams are made of.'"

They even walked down the aisle to the song after exchanging their "I do's," although Braun kept his vows a surprise.

Chapman notes that he "wasn't that shocked" that Duff, 34, made a cameo in his husband's vows. "But the fact that he came to the realization that he himself was Lizzie McGuire was so much fun," he says.

"And we really wanted to fill our ceremony with a lot of love and laughter, and I just love that he was able to do that with his vows and just surrounded by everyone having a good time. So, it was perfect, and it's an honor to be [mentioned] in the same breath as Hilary.

"It really captured our love and relationship in such a smart way, but also a sentimental and true way," Chapman adds.

Duff even shared the video on her Instagram Story. "Ughhh swoooon. Where was my invite?" she wrote.

"She shared it and she also reached out personally. She's sending us a wedding gift," Braun says. "I keep saying to myself, 'If I told my younger self this was going to happen, I would never in a million years believe me.'

"It's just been so surreal. It truly has been the funniest, greatest wedding gift is just this reaction from everybody," he adds.

Braun and Chapman's viral nuptials were hosted at Salvage One in Chicago, a venue that also serves as an antique store. "Marco sells antiques, so it was perfect for us... We love a good tchotchke," Chapman says.

As a self-proclaimed "pandemic couple" that sparked a romance online during the onset of COVID-19, the event was actually their second time exchanging vows.

lizzie mcguire

Everett Hilary Duff in Lizzie McGuire

"We had a small ceremony last year, and the video is from our larger ceremony [in April]. So, we've been married for quite some time, and it's going well," Braun says.

Their next stop is a winter honeymoon tour across Europe. "We're gonna do Christmas in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and experience all those great holiday markets and live our Lifetime Original Movie fantasy," he says.

When asked if they plan to recreate some of their favorite Lizzie McGuire Movie scenes in Italy, Braun says: "We have already lived our Italian Lizzie fantasy when we went to Rome a few years back."