LIZHI Recognized as a ‘Guangdong Province Enterprise Technology Center’ for Driving Innovation and R&D

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, recently unveiled its status as a “Guangdong Province Enterprise Technology Center” during a celebratory ceremony. LIZHI was recognized by the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong Province (“DIIT”) after several rounds of appraisal, including expert evaluations and recommendations from related industry enterprises.



An Enterprise Technology Center is a technology R&D institution established by companies to help make the local market more competitive. Its focus is on building innovative platforms that advance core technologies and nurturing industry leaders, to meet the development demands of various industries.

DIIT’s goal in recognizing Guangdong Province Enterprise Technology Centers is to encourage key industry enterprises to drive technological progress and further advance their innovative capabilities.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, “It is a great honor for us to receive the DIIT’s recognition as a Guangdong Province Enterprise Technology Center. This achievement is closely linked to the longstanding efforts of our distinguished colleagues in researching and exploring new directions in technological innovation. Becoming a Guangdong Province Enterprise Technology Center affirms LIZHI’s technical achievements to date and encourages us to continue developing our proprietary technologies.

“LIZHI has always believed that core technologies are the cornerstone of the Company’s business development. In the future, we plan to take our science and technology innovation to the next level and upgrade our technical capacity, while we continue to research comprehensive audio technology solutions. LIZHI aims to play a powerful supporting and enabling role in the sustainable development of our global audio business. We also strive to further promote the development of the audio industry.”

As a member of the Pilot Enterprise Cooperation Alliance of Online Audiovisual Industry in Guangdong Province, LIZHI’s Audio Engineering Technology Research Center was previously recognized by the Guangdong Science and Technology Department on its 2021 list of Engineering Technology Research Centers of Guangdong Province.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

