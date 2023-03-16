Lizards, crocs and snakes — oh my!

Legless lizards, a crocodilian and corn snakes — all of those and more were out for kids to see on March Break.

On Tuesday morning the Niagara-on-the-Lake Public Library hosted a reptile show, presented by Samuel Bylsma from the Reptile Kingdom.

Based in Fonthill, the Reptile Kingdom not only does educational shows, but it rescues reptiles that can no longer be taken care of by their owners.

“I want to talk about what kind of reptiles make great pets and what kind of reptiles maybe not so great pets,” Bylsma said.

More than two dozen children and parents showed up for a chance to see, and touch, some scaly and possibly slimy reptiles.

Eight-year-old Alyssa Nickel particularly liked bearded dragon because of the way he felt – like sandpaper, she said shyly.

The family heard about the show through a pamphlet handed out at St. Davids Public School, said her mom Corrie Nickel.

Bylsma brought all sizes of reptiles like corn snakes, a tiny spectacled caiman, a tortoise and a very large and very thick python snake.

“Why is it so chunky?” one child asked Bylsma.

Most kids were eager to touch the snake, while some shied away.

“The reason that she’s so chunky is because she’s got a lot of fat and muscle on her,” said Bylsma.

His favourite reptile to show the crowd is Pinto, a spectacled caiman from the crocodilian family.

She was tiny but feisty and the crowd had to be very quiet so that she didn’t get stressed out.

“I love crocodilians. She’s so cool,” he said.

Pinto seemed to be a crowd favourite, as was Paco the redfoot turtle.

Somer Slobodian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Lake Report