‘Lizard Liz’ chip shop owner hands over takeaway after celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s death

Daniel Sanderson
·3 min read
It is understood a new name and sign for the business will go up in the near future - Google Earth
The owner of a Highland fish and chip shop who celebrated the death of Queen Elizabeth with champagne has handed over the running of the business following a backlash from locals.

Jacki Pickett, the owner of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop in the village of Muir of Ord, provoked disgust in her rural community when she shared a video of herself holding a sign saying “Lizard Liz Dead” shortly after the monarch’s passing.

She sprayed a champagne bottle and held up a sign which also read “London Bridge has Fallen” outside her takeaway.

The fish and chip shop was forced to close that evening after being surrounded by a crowd of angry local residents.

It had been closed since Sept 10, but reopened on Friday night with a new operator attempting to distance herself from Ms Pickett.

A sign outside the shop said: “As of Friday 21st October, Jaki’s Chip Shop will be under new management. Please welcome Kerry who has now taken over. Thank you for your 10 years’ custom and I wish Kerry all the best.”

‘Jaki will not be part of the business’

The takeaway is still called Jaki’s and the old sign still hangs above the door. It is understood a new name and sign for the business will go up in the near future.

Kerry Paterson, the new owner, said online she and her family had taken over the lease of the business from Ms Pickett. She pleaded for the support of the community, despite Ms Pickett still owning the premises.

Ms Paterson wrote on social media: “I look forward to serving the community of Muir of Ord and giving them a chippy once more.

“Jaki will not be part of the business or have anything to do with it. I am leasing the shop from her. I’m starting out and would appreciate the support from the community thank you.”

Police investigation

The disturbance that occurred outside the chip shop on Sept 8 is being investigated by the police.

In the aftermath, Angela MacLean, a local councillor, said what Ms Pickett had done was “despicable”.

The Facebook page that posted the original video has been deleted.

Ms Pickett, a grandmother of two, born in Germany, popped champagne after Buckingham Palace confirmed the longest-reigning monarch’s death.

After the footage quickly spread on Facebook, a crowd of 150 outraged residents descended on the shop, hurling eggs and sprayed the windows with ketchup.

Police were called and officers forced to close the business amid concerns for Ms Pickett’s safety. As she drove away, accompanied by a police escort, the crowd “pelted” her car with stones and booed loudly, according to one witness.

The takeaway opened for three hours the next night before it was forced to close again as children gathered outside to sing “God Save the Queen”.

“Muir of Ord” trended on Twitter for nearly 48 hours following Ms Pickett’s social media posts.

The National Federation of Fish Friers revoked Ms Pickett’s membership.

