Lizard on F1 track disrupts final Singapore Grand Prix practice session

A lizard stopped the action in the concluding practice for this weekend’s F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

McLaren’s Lando Norris led the way, four-tenths clear of Mercedes’ George Russell, with Oscar Piastri third.

But the one-hour session on Saturday 21 September had to be suspended for four minutes when a 3ft monitor lizard found its way onto the temporary street circuit.

“We are told the track is clear, but just have a look for the lizard,” Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was told over the radio.

“No, it is in the middle of the track,” Alonso replied.

With the running red-flagged, a marshal began pursuit of the reptile, chasing it in an attempt to scoop it off the track.

The lizard won the early stages of the comical foot race before the official eventually removed it from harm’s way.