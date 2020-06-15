Liza Minnelli Denies Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Friendship: I've Never Met Them

Liza Minnelli shut down reports that she’s lending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a helping hand.

The Academy Award winner found herself the subject of a story by a British tabloid The Sun over the weekend, which claimed that the singer and entertainer was helping the prince “find his feet” in Los Angeles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Minnelli denied the offer of help in a kind but curt message on her Facebook page on Sunday, which also linked out to the article in question.

“While I wish them well, I have never met Prince Harry and Meghan,” she wrote. “Any statement to the contrary is a complete fabrication.”

Though Minnelli might not be close with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she has spoken out on occasion about her friendship with the late Princess Diana.

Diana, Princess of Wales, laughs with Liza Minnelli at a party following the charity film premiere of "Stepping Out" on Sep. 20, 1991, in London. (Photo: Dave M. Benett via Getty Images)

Minnelli is the latest celebrity in Harry and Meghan’s orbit to shut down rumors of assistance.

Oprah recently found herself in the center of reports after publications claimed that the media mogul helped the Sussexes find their current Los Angeles housing. For the time being, the couple is stationed at Tyler Perry’s property.

Gayle King, a close friend of Oprah’s who also attended Meghan’s star-studded baby shower in New York, set the record straight in May during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Oprah didn’t hook that up. Harry and Meghan know people,” the “CBS This Morning” co-host said at the time. “Tyler knows people. Oprah knows people, but she did not make that connection for Harry and Meghan to live in Tyler’s house.”

Gayle King arrives at Meghan Markle's baby shower on Feb. 20, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Adrian Edwards via Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior working members of the royal family in January. In March, they moved from their temporary home of Vancouver Island to Los Angeles.

Though Meghan and Harry stepped back, they have both continued to work with their patronages in the UK. On Sunday, the Evening Standard reported that Meghan sent out an emotional message to the survivors of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire on the third anniversary of the tragedy.

Story continues

The Duchess of Sussex has volunteered with the women over the years at the Hubb Community Kitchen, and also collaborated on a cookbook with the group.

“I think back to when I met all of you and how you had all come together in the wake of what you experienced in your community,” the duchess said in an audio message, according to the outlet. “And now what you have done is such an inspiration, you continue to give back, you continue to put love in action. And that’s really what Hubb is all about.”

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.