Liza Koshy Has a Major Red Carpet Fall at 2024 Oscars in Towering Heels, Recovers Like a Total Pro: Watch

The actress and media personality couldn't help but laugh at herself after her tumble on the Academy Awards red carpet

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Liza Koshy falling on the 2024 Oscars red carpet

Liza Koshy is a total pro at keeping her cool — even when faced with an Oscars wipeout.

The actress and media personality walked the carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards in a dramatic red off-the-shoulder gown and massive platform heels — but the heels proved to be her downfall. Literally.

As she was moving down the red carpet posing for photos, she seemingly lost her footing and took a massive tumble, collapsing completely onto the red carpet. Through it all, she kept laughing (which is par for the course for the funny lady!).

Oh man, poor Liza Koshy just took a tumble on the #Oscars red carpet. Hope she's ok!



Everyone around her rushed to help her back up, and she continued down the carpet posing for photos, but not without help from those around her to ensure she didn't fall again. An AP video shared on X by Variety reporter Katcy Stephan showed the whole fall in action (and Koshy's incredible recovery).

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Liza Koshy falling on the 2024 Oscars red carpet

Koshy certainly knows how to make a statement on a red carpet. At last year's Golden Globe Awards, she brought back the exposed thong trend, wearing a custom Morphew Atelier Victorian lace and beaded gown that was all glamour in the front and party in the back.

The sheer vintage-style dress featured delicate lace details and intricate beadwork. But once Koshy turned around, viewers got a full view of her matching lace thong where her dress dipped way down low.

Koshy's stylist, Katie Qian, paired the gown with a vintage Dior necklace that added even more drama to the look.

The 96th Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

