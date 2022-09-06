Liz Truss's Cabinet: Who's in and who's out?

Joe Riddle
·5 min read
Nadine Dorries and Rachel Johnson arrive at Downing Street on Tuesday morning
Nadine Dorries and Rachel Johnson arrive at Downing Street on Tuesday morning

Liz Truss is expected to begin announcing her Cabinet on Tuesday after being elected leader of the Conservative Party on Monday.

Following her victory over Rishi Sunak, the new party leader will fly to Balmoral where she will be formally invited by the Queen to form a government.

She is set to confirm appointments to her top team later in the day, but some ministers have already indicated that they will step down.

We will keep this file constantly updated. 

Who's out of the running?

Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries confirmed she had been asked to stay on as Culture Secretary by Liz Truss but decided to return to the backbenches.

In her resignation letter to Boris Johnson, she said: "I am humbled that your successor has extended her confidence in me by asking me to remain as Secretary of State for DCMS."

But she said "after much reflection" she had decided to step down, adding: "I have personally assured our soon-to-be prime minister that I will be better-placed to support her from outside of the Cabinet."

Lord Frost

Lord Frost, the former Brexit negotiator, will not be in Liz Truss’s first Cabinet after turning down two roles that were offered to him, The Telegraph understands.

The ex-diplomat was sounded out about the role of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, once occupied by Michael Gove, but rejected it because Ms Truss wants the job to be far more narrowly focused than in Mr Gove’s time.

Ms Truss’s team also raised the possibility of making Lord Frost the Leader of the House of Lords, but he told them he would be the wrong person for the job because it should go to someone who has been a peer for much longer than his two years.

Priti Patel

On Monday afternoon, Priti Patel resigned as Home Secretary Ms Patel wrote to Mr Johnson to say she would leave the post, which she has held for three years, as soon as Ms Truss was appointed.

She wrote: “I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected our new leader and will give her my support as our new prime minister.

“It is my choice to continue my public service to the country and the Witham constituency from the back benches once Liz formally assumes office and a new home secretary is appointed. From the back benches, I will champion many of the policies and causes that I have stood for both inside and outside of Government.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the Tory former leader and ex-Cabinet minister, said he turned down an offer of a Cabinet job in Liz Truss's new administration.

He told the BBC Radio 4 World at One programme: "I have been offered and I have said I won't be taking it up. I am going back to the backbenches again."

Sir Iain would not be drawn on what job he was offered.

Who's in?

Therese Coffey

Therese Coffey will be appointed Liz Truss’s deputy prime minister as well as health secretary, The Telegraph understands, putting her at the centre of power.

Ms Coffey, the current Work and Pensions Secretary, is little known to the wider public but is one of Ms Truss’s closest friends in politics.

She helped run the Truss campaign and has held previous government roles in the whips office and the Environment Department after becoming an MP in 2010.

The move is likely to be framed in part as showing how important health reforms will be for the Truss government.

Bringing down NHS backlogs is one of her top policy priorities. It also means that it will be Ms Coffey who will likely face off against Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, at Prime Minister’s Questions when Ms Truss is away.

Alister Jack

Alister Jack will be reappointed as Scottish Secretary by Liz Truss, The Telegraph understands, meaning he will keep the brief he took up in 2019.

Mr Jack has been central to the UK Government's attempts to counter the SNP's push for a second independence referendum in 2023.

The news means disappointment for David Mundell, the former Scottish secretary who had been tipped for a return given his support for Ms Truss.

Mr Jack, who only became an MP in 2017, is close to Boris Johnson.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Anne-Marie Trevelyan is expected to be offered the job of Transport Secretary this afternoon, The Telegraph has been told.

Civil servants in both her current department, International Trade, and in the Department for Transport, expect her to be offered the role this afternoon by Liz Truss.

It is understood that no final decisions have been made, but Grant Shapps, the current Transport Secretary, is expected to head to the backbenches after backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race.

The Transport job is likely to be a difficult one, as the nation braces for further rail strikes this autumn.

Jake Berry, the chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, is to be appointed chairman of the Conservative Party.

Alok Sharma expects to stay on in the Cabinet as President for COP26, as he will be in that role until November.

