Liz Truss: ‘I want the biggest change in economic policy for 30 years’

Edward Malnick
·8 min read
Liz Truss - David Rose/The Telegraph
She was one of the Government’s earliest and most enthusiastic adopters of Instagram. Now Liz Truss reveals the secret weapons in her social media strategy: her teenage daughters.

And Frances, 16, and Liberty, 14, have also taken to providing advice on the Foreign Secretary’s leadership campaign.

“My youngest daughter [Liberty] has been at quite a few campaign meetings and doesn’t hesitate to offer me a lot of political advice,” says Ms Truss. “And actually, I’m not going to tell you what her advice is, but it’s been 100 per cent spot on so far.”

Frances is on her way back from an overseas school trip but has also “been keeping in touch”.

Ms Truss, 46, is sitting in an upstairs reception room in an 18th century townhouse owned by Lord Howard of Rising, while her campaign team scuttle around downstairs. She has just finished a telephone call with Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian foreign minister, with whom she has been in regular contact since Russia’s invasion.

Liz Truss - David Rose/The Telegraph
The building, a little more than a stone’s throw from Parliament, previously acted as Boris Johnson’s initial operations centre for his bid to take over from Theresa May in 2019. Before that, it was Sir Iain Duncan Smith’s campaign headquarters. Earlier still, Michael Portillo was given the use of the building to plan his unsuccessful coup against John Major in the 1990s. The then defence secretary’s plotting was revealed when BT engineers were spotted installing 40 phone lines at the house.

Ms Truss’s campaign relies more on more discreet WhatsApp conversations than BT landlines, but the Foreign Secretary has hardly been secretive about her leadership ambitions. Her rehearsal for this moment came in 2019 when she considered standing to succeed Theresa May, and carried out a series of interviews setting out her low-tax, small state vision.

Since then, a pandemic and war in Europe have contributed to sluggish growth and the highest inflation levels in 40 years.

But Ms Truss has set herself apart from Rishi Sunak by insisting that tax cuts are still a significant part of the answer – prompting accusations by the former chancellor on Friday night that she is pursuing a “fairy tale”.

Today, she insists that the current approach, championed by Mr Sunak, is not working.

Bold new approach on economic policy

“Do we want a continuity economic policy, which has led to low growth for decades, and also isn’t doing enough in the current economic crisis we’re facing? Or do we have a bold new approach?

“I’m the candidate who has a vision for a bold new approach: supply-side reforms, tax cuts, getting a grip on public spending.”

Just as Ms Truss is urgently battling this weekend to be put through to the final stage of the leadership contest, she is conscious that the party as a whole has little time to be seen to deliver for the public.

“We need somebody who can hit the ground running ahead of the election in 2024 and really show people across the United Kingdom that we are delivering to them, we’re changing things on the ground, and that things are on the up.”

Ms Truss has already committed to a series of tax cuts, including reversing the National Insurance hike, stopping a planned increase in corporation tax and suspending the green energy levy on household bills. In recent days, candidates such as Penny Mordaunt, the trade minister, and Tom Tugendhat, the foreign affairs committee chairman, have also promised specific tax cuts, with Mr Tugendhat saying that he too would reverse the National Insurance increase.

Liz Truss - David Rose/The Telegraph
All of the candidates, including Mr Sunak, are now promising supply-side reforms – a staple of Ms Truss’s pitch in 2019 and now. So how does she differ from her rivals on her economic offering?

“This is not a new position for me on tax cuts. I opposed the National Insurance rise in Cabinet – I thought it was a mistake at the time. I also opposed raising corporation tax.

“And my view is that in these very difficult economic times, the last thing we should do is raise taxes, because we need to attract new investment to our country, we need to encourage people to get into work.”

She adds: “It is the wrong time to be raising taxes.” Ms Truss has emphasised her differences with Mr Sunak, who intends to press ahead with the corporation tax increase.

Ms Truss is also attempting to set herself apart from Ms Mordaunt, Mr Tugendhat and Mrs Badenoch – without mentioning any by name – by adding: “Where I differ is on delivery and experience. I've got a record of getting things done in government.

“I’m somebody who is prepared to be bold, I’m prepared to get things done, I am prepared to challenge the Whitehall orthodoxy. And that’s what we need to do. Because the orthodoxy isn’t working.

“And in order to deliver what we’ve promised, in order to deliver a better life for our constituents around the country, we need to do things differently.” Another tax at which Ms Truss reveals she intends to take aim is business rates, stating: “In my view, they do hamper growth.”

Ms Truss believes there has been a lack of ambition on housing. She wants to replace centralised targets with tax and regulatory incentives for firms to build new homes, which she considers far more likely to encourage companies to act.

“I want to abolish the top-down Whitehall-inspired Stalinist housing targets; I think that’s the wrong way to generate economic growth,” she says. “The best way to generate economic growth is bottom up by creating those incentives for investment through the tax system, simplifying regulations.”

Ms Truss wants to amend Mr Johnson’s Levelling Up Bill to legislate for new low-tax “investment and building zones”. The centralised targets are a “Labour approach”, she says. “It’s not Conservative.”

She adds: “What I want to achieve is the biggest change in our economic policy for 30 years. That’s the scale of the challenge we face.”

As well as slashing taxes she wants to cut red tape “to get our economy moving”.

Overhauling EU Solvency II rules

That includes overhauling the EU’s Solvency II rules that tie the hands of insurers, and “liberat[ing] more of our pension funds to be able to invest in high tech startups”.

“We need to do things differently in terms of the way that we regulate – we need to get our economy moving.

“There is a tendency in Whitehall to be cautious, to be risk-averse and to be slow. But we cannot afford to wait any longer. There is an imperative that we get on with delivering those post-Brexit opportunities.”

Ms Truss also appears concerned about the Bank of England’s response to inflation. She says she would “look again” at the mandate agreed with the Government “to make sure it is tough enough on inflation”. And in a severe break with the Treasury’s approach to date, she would set a “clear direction of travel” on monetary policy.

“I fear that some of the inflation has been caused by increases in the money supply. For me, handling inflation is an issue of monetary policy. And as well as having a very clear plan on how we reform the supply side, how we get public sector spending under control over time, I would also have a very clear direction of travel on monetary policy.”

Another preoccupation among many MPs on the right of the Conservative Party is fracking – and she indicates agreement that the current ban should be lifted.

“I support the Net Zero objective, but we need to reach Net Zero in a way that doesn’t harm businesses or consumers ... I am very supportive of using gas as a transition fuel.

“On the subject of fracking, I think it depends on the local area, and whether there is support in the local area for it. But I certainly think we need to be doing all we can to lower the cost of energy for consumers.”

So, does she believe there is a strong case for lifting the ban and leaving local residents to decide whether fracking takes place in their area?

“Yes.”

Liz Truss - David Rose/The Telegraph
Ms Truss hints each of her rivals would have a place in a government that she led.

“I think Penny, Tom, Kemi, Rishi, are all great people who now have a strong future in the Conservative Party. I’m a great believer in having all the players on the pitch. And I would run my government as a team.”

Someone who would not play a role in Number 10, however, is Ms Truss’s accountant husband Hugh O’Leary. Mr Johnson has faced constant claims about his wife Carrie’s alleged involvement with decision-making – prompting a question as to how involved would Mr O’Leary be?

“My husband, he’s a fantastic support to me and is very interested in politics. But I think it’s fair to say he’s never wanted to be on the front line of politics. He’s a great person, but I don’t expect him to be involved in the business of government.”

Ms Truss will now be hoping that her campaign can make a hat-trick of successful bids launched from her Westminster headquarters, rather than going the way of Mr Portillo’s earlier attempt.

