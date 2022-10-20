Liz Truss vs. lettuce: Vegetable outlasts British PM in tabloid's livestream competition

The lettuce defeated Liz Truss Thursday.

A head of lettuce has outlasted British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who on Thursday became the shortest-serving leader in the U.K.’s history when she resigned.

On Oct. 14, U.K. tabloid newspaper the Daily Star began a YouTube livestream displaying a head of lettuce on one side and a portrait of Truss on the other. It asked a simple question in the description: “Will Liz Truss still be Prime Minister within the 10 day shelf-life of a lettuce?”

On Day 7 , at 1:37 p.m. U.K. time, a hand appeared in the frame, slamming Truss’ portrait face down on the table as "God Save The King" blared in the background. Thursday was a day of celebration for the lettuce, which wore a blond wig, a crown, googly eyes and a mouth and stood with joyful conviction next to a glass of prosecco.

The 47-year-old Conservative Party leader lasted just 45 days in office. She had replaced Boris Johnson, who resigned over the summer after mounting scandals.

For context in American pop culture, Truss’ term is shorter than Kim Kardashian’s marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries (72 days).

Be she did outlast one recent character on the American political scene.

Former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who served in said role for 11 days in 2017, gave Truss credit on Twitter for lasting “4.1 Scaramuccis.”

Liz Truss lasted 4.1 Scaramuccis — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 20, 2022

Why did Truss resign?

Truss resigned after weeks of chaos that saw her approval ratings plummet to the lowest ever for a British prime minister. A massive tax cut enacted by Truss ravaged the U.K.’s financial system and led to major intervention by its central bank.

She also sacked one of her finance ministers who had been implementing the policies she had campaigned on.

Because the U.K. elects a party, not a prime minister, she will be replaced by another member of the Conservative Party. The transition will unfold over the next week.

Before Truss, the shortest reign as prime minister could be claimed by Sir Alec Douglas-Home, who lasted one year and one day, from 1963 to 1964.

The party continued Thursday for the head of lettuce, which the Daily Star said it purchased at Tesco for 60 pence (67 cents). It was joined by an assortment of other googly-eyed fruits as a loop of Reggae music and a swarm of colorful disco lights filled the room.

