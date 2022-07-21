Liz Truss vows to maintain spending and targets ‘public service reforms’

Liz Truss sat at a table with young children - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Liz Truss has vowed that she will not make any cuts to public spending if she becomes prime minister, despite her radical tax-cutting agenda.

The Foreign Secretary said she is “all about economic growth” and promised that she is “not planning public spending reductions”.

She made the bold policy pledge during the first official visit since getting down to the final two in the leadership race, which took place at a charity in Peterborough for children with special needs.

Ms Truss has put tax cuts at the heart of her campaign to become prime minister, and has already pledged to axe the National Insurance rise, scrap the planned corporation tax increase and suspend the green levies on energy bills.

Asked whether her proposed tax cuts would lead to cuts for front-line services, she said: “What I’m all about is economic growth, and economic growth is important because the faster we grow the private sector the more businesses, the more investment, the more we’ll be able to invest in our public services.

“So the problem we’ve had is that we’ve had two decades of low growth, that’s made it difficult, that’s squeezed what has been available.”

She went on to insist that she does not intend to reduce public spending and instead is planning for “public service reforms” such as cutting bureaucracy and getting more money to those who need it.

“I’m certainly not talking about public spending cuts, what I’m talking about is raising growth,” she said. “I want people to be able to keep hold of their own money but we’ll also have more money to spend on our public services over the long-term.”

During the visit at the Little Miracles youth club, Ms Truss sat down at a table of children where she chatted to them about Larry the cat and when Boris Johnson will leave Downing Street.

Ms Truss told the youngsters that there are some “frightening” journalists here who “follow me around”. One child said “it’s very annoying” to which she responded: “You said it. The problem with being a politician is that you can’t fire the press.”

Story continues

She entreated one of the children to “tell me a bit about you”, to which they responded: “I don’t know what to say.” At another moment during the conversation, a child said: “I think Larry should be prime minister”, referring to the tabby cat which has resided at Downing Street since 2011. At that point one of their peers interjected to deliver a withering verdict on the exchange, simply saying: “This is so awkward”.

A youngster inquired as to whether Mr Johnson had been “kicked out” of Downing Street yet, and Ms Truss replied: “He will have to move out soon.”

Labour’s ‘worst nightmare’

During the visit, she claimed that she is Labour’s “worst nightmare” and “always has been”. Ms Truss also suggested that her upbringing and state school education means she would make a better prime minister than her rival Rishi Sunak who went to Winchester College.

“When I was growing up in Paisley and Leeds, I met a wide variety of people. I’ve got friends from all kinds of backgrounds and I do think that gives me a perspective on what people want, what people need and how we need to move forward,” she said.

Ms Truss added that it will be “very hard” for the Conservatives to win the next general election with Rishi Sunak as party leader as she claimed that continuing with the current economic policy “is forecast to lead to a recession”.

She confirmed that she would go ahead with spending on social care and tackling the NHS backlog despite her promise to reverse the rise in National Insurance contributions.

“We can afford it within our budgets,” she said. “We didn’t have to do the National Insurance rise. It’s still the case that under my plans we can start paying back the debt within three years.”

Earlier on Thursday, Ms Truss told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that she would take on the economic “consensus” of the past two decades and allow government borrowing to increase to fund her tax-cutting plan.

She said increasing borrowing and cutting taxes would not increase inflation, insisting the “orthodoxy” of the Treasury and the opinions of many leading economists had failed to deliver growth.

In her first broadcast interview of the leadership campaign, she said she was “wrong” in the 2016 Brexit referendum, when she backed Remain and denied modelling herself on Margaret Thatcher, insisting: “I am my own person.”

Ms Truss used her visit in Peterborough to announce a major tax break to help those who take time off work to care for children or other family members, if she gets into Number 10.

She pledged to conduct an immediate review into the taxation of families to ensure carers are no longer penalised. Her idea is to allow couples to transfer their personal tax allowance – the amount a person can earn before they start paying income tax – currently £12,570 each.

Ms Truss’s policy would mean a person taking time off work to care for a relative would be able to transfer the whole of their allowance to a working member of the household – saving couples up to £2,514 a year. It would mean that the household would recoup some of the money lost by the decision of the carer to give up work.