Liz Truss task force to challenge Treasury orthodoxy with alternative ‘Growth Budget’

Liz Truss launching the Growth Commission earlier this year. The task force is now getting ready to launch an alternative Budget - Carl Court/Getty Images

A pro-economic growth task force launched by Liz Truss is to unveil new modelling aimed at challenging the way the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) produces forecasts.

The Growth Commission, founded by the former prime minister over the summer, has carried out “dynamic modelling” that tries to assess how changes like tax cuts affect decision-making by people and businesses.

After leaving office last year, Ms Truss and other figures on the Right of the Conservative Party have been critical of the way that the OBR and the Treasury forecast the impact of different economic policies.

A common claim is that these forecasts generally focus on tax cuts in terms of the face-value loss of revenue to the Treasury, rather than taking into account their potential to spur additional economic activity.

Writing for The Telegraph in February, Ms Truss said that such “static modelling tends to undervalue the benefits of low taxes and supply-side reforms for economic growth, and overvalue the benefits of public spending”.

She added: “This inevitably puts pressure on a higher-tax and higher-spend outcome – hence the inexorable tax rises we are now seeing.”

Now, the Growth Commission is to set out a new analysis using dynamic modelling to estimate how a range of different policies and regulatory changes could affect behaviour and the long-term growth rate.

The “Growth Budget” report will be published on Nov 14 – just days before Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, delivers his Autumn Statement on Nov 22.

The Growth Commission said the analysis would include tax reforms such as changes to corporation tax, income tax and national insurance.

It will look at how bringing back VAT-free shopping for overseas shoppers would impact on the number of tourists and how much they are spending – including the effect on inflation – while modelling the impact over 10, 15 and 20 years.

Public sector spending, management and productivity will also be a focus of the paper, along with regulatory reforms such as changes to the planning system.

Douglas McWilliams, the co-chairman of the Growth Commission, said: “This report is a detailed challenge to the conventional thinking which has proved unable to rise to the challenge of fixing the UK’s low growth problem thus far.

“The Growth Commission is looking at the full economic effects of a range of policies from taxes to regulation.

“Our analysis will be the first to quantify in detail all the costs of a variety of policies and present clear alternatives for policymakers to consider.”

He added: “At a time when politicians of all parties are at a loss to explain how to generate growth, this is why it is so important to be putting forward an alternative that does provide answers, backed by leading economists from around the world.”

Shanker Singham, the other co-chairman of the group, said: “One of the exciting things about the Growth Commission Budget is that we are looking at both tax and fiscal policy as well as domestic regulatory policy.

“Since micro reforms often drive the macro picture, pulling this all together in a dynamic framework is a much better way of catalysing growth in the UK.”